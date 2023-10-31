“This is serious s—t”: Jerry Jones gets game face on ahead of blockbuster Cowboys vs Eagles showdown in Week 9

Jerry Jones has played a hand in dozens of matchups between Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys and Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles. However, the general manager and owner haven't lost any interest in that time. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan per Jon Machota on Twitter/X, Jones ratcheted up the intensity ahead of the titanic battle between the division foes:

“This is serious s— that we’re dealing with Sunday. We’ve got to really have our game face on.”

The 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the 5-2 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 4:25 PM in what could determine the NFC East winner at the end of the season.

Aside from the matchup against the Eagles, the Cowboys have a favorable NFL schedule, but they need this win to catch the 2022 Super Bowl runner-ups.

Cowboys Trade Rumors: Derrick Henry speculation mounts ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

When the Dallas Cowboys were at their best in the Dak Prescott era, many agree that it was when running back Ezekiel Elliott was gashing defenses on the ground. Elliott would take the attention just enough to open throwing lanes up for the Cowboys quarterback.

Prescott and Elliott dominated together in the mid-late 2010s and some believe that a return to Prescott's power would be a return to those earlier years of dominance. One such running back that could resemble a vintage Elliott-like presence is Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The back is still churning out 100-yard games at a fast clip. In fact, Henry is coming off essentially back-to-back performances in which he earned 101 and 97 yards, respectively. While the back has remained dominant, his team has not.

Coming into Week 8, the Titans were 2-4 and riding a two-game losing streak. While they managed to pull out a win over the Atlanta Falcons, not many expect the team to remain relevant by the time December rolls around.

Rookie quarterback Will Levis might have started a quarterback controversy with his play on Sunday, which could kickstart the rebuild.

One of the fastest ways to rebuild a team is to sell off aging pieces just before they fall off and invest that draft capital in younger players. Henry turns 30 this season and in running back years, he's historically played on borrowed time as a bellcow back.

Still, if the Cowboys want to give themselves a boost this year, Henry could be that player in the short term.

Tony Pollard thus far hasn't quite lived up to expectations and sits at his worst yards per carry average of his career in his first year without Elliott. Perhaps adding Henry could unlock Pollard and get him back to a dominant rusher once again.