"This will drop his draft stock" - NFL fans pessimistic on Will Campbell's future after OT's undersized arm measurements at combine

NFL fans weren't optimistic about Will Campbell's draft stock after learning about his physical measurements at the NFL combine. NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah shared Campbell's measurements, raising plenty of eyebrows among fans who had hoped that the LSU product would be a solid NFL player.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The measurements disappointed fans on X (formerly Twitter). They went on to say that Campbell's draft stock would take a hit after the results at the combine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Small hands, short arms, short wingspan. BUST. Watch him fall to pick 29 now 😔," one fan said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Bro went from a top-15 pick to bottom of the second just because he got baby hands and raptor arms wow," another fan said.

"This will drop his draft stock, we can move down, get some draft capital and still get him," a Patriots fan said.

Many had expected that Campbell would be drafted with the No. 4 overall pick, which belongs to the New England Patriots, whose biggest requirement is an OT and a wide receiver. However, the recent developments may have changed the mind of some Pats fans.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"You CANNOT draft Will Campbell at 4!" another fan wrote.

"Now to be fair…he basically told us to expect this measurement yesterday, and I still think he can play OT in the NFL at a solid level despite this," an X user said. "But that is…a tough look. You’d be banking on him being a unicorn if he’s to be a consistent All-Pro OT."

Ad

Will Campbell still put up a solid performance in the combine drills, especially at the 40-yard dash, where he posted a time of 4.98 seconds. His 10-yard split was 1.76, his vertical jump 32" and broad jump 9' 5". Campbell was given a 6.44 prospect grade, which means he could become a starter in a couple of years.

NFL analyst voiced concerns about Will Campbell's measurement ahead of combine

NFL analyst Dane Brugler hoped that estimates about Will Campbell's arms were incorrect. During an appearance on The Athletic Football Show in February, Blugler said he hoped that Campbell would beat the 33-inch threshold that many teams value when it comes to a tackle.

Ad

"I know it sounds trivial, but you know, talking about eighth of an inch and all of that, the fact is, it matters," the analyst said. "And for Will Campbell, when he stretches out that arm from shoulder to fingertip, he is hoping that it's going to show at least 33 inches for the arm length."

Ad

Speaking about what teams expected, Brugler said:

"Ideally, they want 34-35 inch arms, but 33 is passable, where 32 and three quarters, maybe that's not going to work. We'll see how the arm length plays out, but hopefully, he hits that 33 number where teams aren't going to agonize about, okay, do we have to move him or not?"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.