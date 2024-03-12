Green Bay Packers fans aren't happy following the news that Aaron Jones signed with their rival Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Following the Packers signing Josh Jacobs to a four-year $68 million deal, Green Bay released Aaron Jons.

The running back was quick to move on to another team as he inked a one-year, $7 million deal. Jones will compete for the Vikings starting job, but many Packers fans weren't happy to see him sign in Minnesota.

"This is the worst day of my life."

"Ooo he was big mad about getting released. Signing with the division rival so quick."

The comments continued on X:

As many fans point out, they are excited to see Aaron Jones getting the chance to play the Green Bay Packers twice a season by signing with the Minnesota Vikings.

Aaron Jones released by the Packers

Aaron Jones was released by the Green Bay Packers following the team's signing of Josh Jacobs.

Jones is coming off his worst season since his rookie year, rushing for 656 yards on 142 carries and two touchdowns. However, Jones being released was a major surprise, as he was expected to be a focal point of their offense, and he was excited for the Packers' future.

"I feel like what we're building here is special," Jones told Larry McCarren on Total Packers, via NFL.com. "You can feel it. You can see it. The chemistry, the bond, the standard that we've set. I feel like with the standard we've set, we know what our expectations are when we come back next year.

"Our standard is high," Jones continued. "We have no reason not to reach that standard every day because we've shown that we can do it this year, and we've shown we can do it game after game after game. We can put it together. I feel like we're gonna be dangerous. We're gonna be special."

With the Vikings, Jones will compete with Ty Chandler for the starting job in 2024.

