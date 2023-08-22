Titans cornerback Caleb Farley suffered a devastating loss after his father passed away in a fire at his home in North Carolina. His dad, Robert Farley, was 61 years old.

Many fans sent their condolences to the 24-year-old following news of his loss.

Fans took to Twitter to come after the Titans fan-based account for its comment regarding Farley:

More NFL fans went all-in over the insensitive tweet:

First responders went to the Farley house around midnight. They found one victim leaving the caved-in building. Per county authorities, the individual has not been identified and was transported to a nearby medical facility in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries.

Iredell County property records has Caleb Farley listed as the owner of the Lake Norman, North Carolina, home. The Tennessee Titans player was not there at the time of the reported explosion.

Property records list the tax value of the home as nearly $2 million. Per QCNews.com, aerial footage of the lakeside building showed that the home was reduced to rubble.

Iredell County said the place of residence was 6.3K square feet and would be ruled a full loss, along with several vehicles parked on the property.

The fire marshal's office is still investigating the origin of the house collapse. Other entities looking into it are the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Dominion Energy and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

Titans teammates on the loss of Caleb Farley's father

All-Pro running back Derrick Henry commented on Farley's loss:

"We were the last ones in the locker room last night just hanging around. I'm praying for his family. It's a tragic situation. I couldn't describe the way he probably feels right now."

Safety Kevin Byard added that he feels for his teammate after the tragedy:

"I know he lost his mother at a young age as well. He's dealt with a lot of adversity. It's very tragic. It's an unimaginable tragedy."

Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel gathered the players following practice to tell the team what happened. The team took a knee to pray for Caleb Farley. Farley was the team's first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

