"Titans massacre", "Starting with a W": NFL fans react over Bears debut game announcement with star rookie Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams hasn’t even played a single snap in the big leagues, yet the fans are confident about the skill of the overall No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With the upcoming season's schedule being dropped in bits, the fans have a bold prediction for the Week 1 game of the Chicago Bears.

Even though the NFL hasn’t released the Week 1 challenge that the Bears and Williams will face, several sources have been reporting it will be the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. And the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be ready to welcome them.

The Bears front office stated that as per expectations Caleb Williams will be their starting choice for the Week 1 matchup at QB. This report, combined with the possible game against the Titans, sent the football fans into a frenzy on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The NFL fans were especially overjoyed, writing off the game against the Titans and QB Will Levis as a sure-shot victory.

“Starting with a W,” said a fan.

And this feeling was common amongst fans, irrespective of the teams they support. One fan even suggested a thumping home game win for the Bears.

“Titans massacre,” suggested one fan on X (previously Twitter).

Expand Tweet

The Bears have found fans across the league, due to the skill and talents of Caleb Williams.

“I'll be rooting for him. Titans will take the L,” said one fan.

"Future mvp," said another fan.

"Bears by 14🤣 Caleb Williams 3 passing tds 1 rushing. Jaylon Johnson putting dhop and Ridley in a solitary confinement cell," said one fan.

However, some fans suggested that Williams has been handed a favorable matchup for his debut game.

“Weak opponent to start out with,” said a fan on X.

Caleb Williams is going to London

Even though the NFL hasn’t released the entire schedule as of the writing of this article, they have dropped the news for international games this year. And the No. 1 draft pick is heading to London for the Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This game will be a battle of No. 1 picks as Williams will take on QB Trevor Lawrence the overall first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 13. Only time will tell which No. 1 pick amongst the two will prevail.