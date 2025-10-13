  • home icon
  • "To blame another person... is a cop-out": Kurt Warner grills Tua Tagovailoa's "lack of professionalism" for throwing Dolphins teammates under the bus

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 13, 2025 12:37 GMT
Tua Tagovailoa caught the attention of NFL legend Kurt Warner after his critical press conference following the Miami Dolphins' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Tagovailoa said that some of his teammates have been late or haven’t shown up to meetings.

Reporter Ed Werder spoke about Tagovailoa's words, saying,

"That is a clear indictment of a head coach already in trouble."

Kurt Warner replied to Werder, stating,

"I hear your point… but being a PRO means you have a standard that you hold yourself accountable to no matter what… it’s not expecting someone else to hold you to that standard, get you ready to do your job or motivate you to want to be great!!!"
The Hall of Famer concluded,

"To blame another person/coach/etc for your lack of professionalism is a cop-out IMHO!!!"
Kurt Warner was one of the best quarterbacks of his era, and he remains a respected voice in professional football media. The former St. Louis Rams shot caller took issue with Tua Tagovailoa potentially looking for a cop-out after yet another stinging loss for the Miami Dolphins.

Warner is a two-time league MVP, and he's been around long enough to spot a "lack of professionalism".

What's next for Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins?

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins suffered a close loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. It took a miracle final play from Justin Herbert and Ladd McConkey, but it ultimately resulted in the Dolphins' fifth loss of the season.

Tagovailoa proceeded to give what's now a viral press conference where he called out some of his teammates for tardiness. It's a press conference that has received lots of attention and further raised questions about the team's chemistry.

Next up for Tua Tagovailoa and his teammates is a matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The game will occur in Cleveland, but it is one that the Dolphins will fancy winning.

The Browns, too, are 1-5, and they've dealt with quarterback uncertainty throughout the season. So, it could be a great avenue for Tagovailoa to pick up win number two and potentially reduce the pressure on head coach Mike McDaniel.

