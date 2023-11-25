Tom Brady is a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer and the greatest quarterback in NFL history to many. One of the stops on his way to Canton, Ohio was at the University of Michigan where he played college football. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is a proud Wolverines alum.

However, the school and its head coach, Jim Harbaugh, are embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal involving sign stealing. Part of that scandal includes the involvement of a mysterious 'Uncle T' who allegedly funded the scandal.

Fans took to Twitter (X) to table a peculiar conspiracy theory, pointing towards Tom Brady as 'Uncle T' amid his alma mater's scandal:

More fans discuss the former three-time NFL MVP and the sign-stealing scandal:

As a result of the scandal, Harbaugh was suspended for three games by the Big 10 conference. The school planned on fighting the suspension but decided to withdraw its appeal.

Tom Brady seems unlikely to be "Uncle T" as attention has turned toward Michigan booster Tim Smith being the guy behind the financing of the scandal. According to The Athletic, Smith denies being involved in any fiscal dealings with Stalions. He also said he has never been referred to as "Uncle T":

"I’ve never heard that term No one has called me that or referred to me as that."

The money is believed to have directly profited former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions through his supposed advanced scouting of teams that were slated to face Michigan.

Looking back at Tom Brady's college football career at Michigan

The San Mateo, California native found himself sitting nowhere close to the top of the Wolverines' quarterback depth chart as a freshman. Brady sat down with Patrick Bet-David about that freshman season at Ann Arbor:

"I remember showing up my first day of freshman year. I didn’t care how much hair I had under my arms and all that, and the other kids came in shaving and I’m like what the hell is this? I didn’t know how to put the pads on in my pants when I tried out for freshman football. I’d never played until that point, except in the streets."

Tom Brady would start in his junior and senior seasons at Michigan, going 1-1 against Ohio State as the Wolverines starter. He threw for 4,773 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in his career at Michigan.

He was then the sixth quarterback taken in the 2000 NFL Draft at pick No. 199 by the New England Patriots. The rest, as they say, was history.

After a glorious NFL career, Brady has far from left the league behind.

The Patriots legend reportedly owns about 5% of the Las Vegas Raiders and has also inked a $375 million deal with FOX to step into the broadcasting booth next year.