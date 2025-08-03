Tom Brady channels humor as David Beckham becomes first friend to wish NFL GOAT on his 48th birthday 

Tom Brady celebrated his 48th birthday with a blend of charm and wit. He also proved again that retirement hasn’t dulled his humor or his appreciation for old friends.

Ad

Amid a flood of birthday wishes from across the sports world, one message stood out: a simple Instagram story from David Beckham. It sparked a playful exchange between two of global sports' most iconic figures.

“Happy Birthday Man 🤍,” Beckham wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Just trying to keep up with you 👊🏻😂,” Brady wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Tom Brady reshares David Beckham's wish (image credit: instagram/tombrady)

Brady and Beckham are part of a growing wave of elite athletes redefining their second acts not as commentators or coaches. They are power players shaping the future of teams, and in Brady’s case, Beckham’s example played a big role in lighting that path.

Ad

Trending

Tom Brady reveals David Beckham's ownership advice shaped Birmingham investment

Ad

Tom Brady bought into Birmingham City in 2023, taking on a minority stake in the storied English socccer team.

However, before signing on the dotted line, the seven-time Super Bowl champion leaned on Beckham for advice. It was particularly about life after playing and the challenges of managing a team's identity from the top down.

Brady highlighted Beckham’s success with Inter Miami. He pointed to the MLS team's cultural impact, stadium project and growing footprint in American soccer. He sees it as a blueprint for what he hopes to help build in Birmingham.

Ad

"David has been a good friend of mine for a long time," Brady said on Thursday, via Men In Blazers Media Network.

"Obviously, watching his career. He comes over to the MLS, has great success for the (LA) Galaxy. How he transitioned into sports ownership is pretty amazing. His club here, Inter Miami, have done great things. They've got a whole real estate project going on in Miami, building a new stadium."

Ad

That admiration was on full display in "Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues," the recent Amazon docuseries chronicling Birmingham’s dramatic return to the championship.

In one episode, a team's staffer suggested that Beckham, who joined Brady at a game against Wrexham, didn’t need a team gift bag. Brady, visibly irritated, shut the idea down.

Birmingham City’s immediate bounce back to the championship, clinching the League One title with a record-setting 111 points, strengthened the case for Brady’s investment.

Meanwhile, Brady also begins his second major post-retirement chapter as FOX Sports’ lead NFL analyst, and retains an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension