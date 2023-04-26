"Tom Brady is coming back for 2023" - Aaron Rodgers' Jets move excites NFL fans as NFC becomes wide open

After a month-long logjam in the player economy, Aaron Rodgers' move to the Jets serves as the first big domino to fall before the avalanche of players in the NFL Draft. However, the move might also serve as a push for one former quarterback to rejoin the league. At least, that is what NFL fans have begun claiming.

With Aaron Rodgers out of the picture, the NFC just likely got a bit easier in their eyes, meaning that Tom Brady could be just a little more tempted to take one more plunge. Here's a look at what fans are saying:

Matt Wallace @WhoDey311 Tom Brady is coming back for 2023…. with the 49ers just like we all expected Tom Brady is coming back for 2023…. with the 49ers just like we all expected

The Athlete Show @TheAthleteShow If Tom Brady wants to come back, the NFC is wide open… If Tom Brady wants to come back, the NFC is wide open…

FutureGrowthUSA @DRockyGreene @TomBrady

Heyyy family!

If going for a 8th ring is wrong, you shouldn't want to be right as the song says!

should fly you in for a talk. Teach the young guys how to QB & win a championship!

That's the only answer for you & you should go for it.

God bless & get that ring Heyyy family!If going for a 8th ring is wrong, you shouldn't want to be right as the song says! @49ers should fly you in for a talk. Teach the young guys how to QB & win a championship!That's the only answer for you & you should go for it.God bless & get that ring @TomBrady Heyyy family!If going for a 8th ring is wrong, you shouldn't want to be right as the song says!@49ers should fly you in for a talk. Teach the young guys how to QB & win a championship!That's the only answer for you & you should go for it.God bless & get that ring

EADGBE @emikepc @tomstakes Put Brady on the 49ers and they are in the SB. @tomstakes Put Brady on the 49ers and they are in the SB.

👁️ @go1die_ Go to the 49ers for a cake walk @TomBrady Go to the 49ers for a cake walk @TomBrady

Jason Smith @howaboutafresca Tom Brady couldn't even give a simple "no" when he was asked if he'd un-retire to play for the Dolphins. Trust me: If Dolphins or 49ers called, he'd go play. B/C they're loaded & he can win Super Bowl with them. But those are the only two teams. They don't call? He stays retired. Tom Brady couldn't even give a simple "no" when he was asked if he'd un-retire to play for the Dolphins. Trust me: If Dolphins or 49ers called, he'd go play. B/C they're loaded & he can win Super Bowl with them. But those are the only two teams. They don't call? He stays retired.

How Aaron Rodgers' exit potentially opens up NFC for Tom Brady

Tom Brady at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals

The Packers came up short in the playoffs, but Rodgers did manage to beat Tom Brady 14-12 in 2022, according to Packer Stats. Even though Rodgers didn't make the playoffs, he came within one win and ended the year with one of the hottest teams in the NFC. Without Rodgers this year, many are bracing for the Packers' late-season momentum to go up in smoke.

If fans are looking at the NFC through Tom Brady's eyes, in terms of the teams that made the playoffs last year, the Philadelphia Eagles could easily fall into a hangover after losing much of their coaching staff. The San Francisco 49ers don't have Jimmy Garoppolo anymore, Trey Lance has been shaky at best, and Brock Purdy's health is a question.

The New York Giants are facing a holdout with Saquon Barkley, which many feel will decimate their offense. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy are under a lot of heat after firing Kellen Moore and deciding to take up more playcalling in 2023. McCarthy, as long-time Packers supporters are aware, struggles under pressure.

The Minnesota Vikings are not deep playoff contenders under Kirk Cousins in the eyes of most fans. Also, the Seahawks could easily fall back to earth with Geno Smith, who most assume has reached his peak.

That said, if Brady were to make a return to the NFC as the best team, he would still need to beat the best of the AFC as well. Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, a suped-up Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, or another impressive quarterback could all find themselves waiting for No. 12 at the top of the bracket.

Of course, at that point, many would look at 2023 as a successful season. That said, it may open the door to wanting to return in 2024 for unfinished business, which would essentially put him in the same position he was in after 2021.

Will Tom Brady give fans any ground before the end of the offseason?

