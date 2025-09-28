Tom Brady compares Bucs' Chase McLaughlin to Bryson DeChambeau after historic 65-yard FG 

Things didn't go the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' way against the Philadelphia Eagles this week. But kicker Chase McLaughlin did manage to make NFL history.McLaughlin tied an NFL record when he nailed a 65-yard field goal with only seconds left in the first half. He's now tied with Dallas Cowboys' kicker Brandon Aubrey for the second-longest kick in NFL history. Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker holds the record for the longest kick in NFL history at 66 yards.Check out McLaughlin's record-breaking kick here, including commentary from seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who was calling the game, comparing McLaughlin to golfer Bryson DeChambeau.The kick put Tampa Bay on the board again, sending the game to halftime with Philadelphia up 24-6. When it was all said and done, the defending Super Bowl champions defeated the Bucs with a final score of 31-25. The dominance Philadelphia imposes up front on both sides of the ball ultimately proved to be too much for Tampa Bay to overcome.Now, the Buccaneers will drop to 3-1, suffering their first defeat of the 2025 regular season, and the Eagles remain undefeated, improving to 4-0. It will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers bounce back from their first defeat of the season.Can the Philadelphia Eagles dominantly march back to the Super Bowl in 2025?NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: ImagnThe Eagles are picking up right where they left off last season. Now undefeated through four weeks, Philadelphia continues to dominate games up front on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been spectacular, passing and running the football effectively, and has not thrown a single interception yet this season.Despite losing a few players from their Super Bowl squad this past offseason, the losses haven't affected Philadelphia's ability to get the job done. Next up, the Eagles will face off against the Denver Broncos on the road in Week Five. If Hurts and the Eagles are able to keep pace, they could very well be on their way to representing the NFC in this year's Super Bowl yet again.With weapons on offense such as Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown still healthy and productive, the Eagles show no signs of slowing down any time soon. Now, Philadelphia will march into Denver next week, against a 1-2 Broncos team that prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football tomorrow night.