  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady compares Bucs' Chase McLaughlin to Bryson DeChambeau after historic 65-yard FG 

Tom Brady compares Bucs' Chase McLaughlin to Bryson DeChambeau after historic 65-yard FG 

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Sep 28, 2025 20:36 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Things didn't go the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' way against the Philadelphia Eagles this week. But kicker Chase McLaughlin did manage to make NFL history.

Ad

McLaughlin tied an NFL record when he nailed a 65-yard field goal with only seconds left in the first half. He's now tied with Dallas Cowboys' kicker Brandon Aubrey for the second-longest kick in NFL history. Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker holds the record for the longest kick in NFL history at 66 yards.

Check out McLaughlin's record-breaking kick here, including commentary from seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who was calling the game, comparing McLaughlin to golfer Bryson DeChambeau.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The kick put Tampa Bay on the board again, sending the game to halftime with Philadelphia up 24-6. When it was all said and done, the defending Super Bowl champions defeated the Bucs with a final score of 31-25. The dominance Philadelphia imposes up front on both sides of the ball ultimately proved to be too much for Tampa Bay to overcome.

Now, the Buccaneers will drop to 3-1, suffering their first defeat of the 2025 regular season, and the Eagles remain undefeated, improving to 4-0. It will be interesting to see how the Buccaneers bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

Ad

Can the Philadelphia Eagles dominantly march back to the Super Bowl in 2025?

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

The Eagles are picking up right where they left off last season. Now undefeated through four weeks, Philadelphia continues to dominate games up front on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has been spectacular, passing and running the football effectively, and has not thrown a single interception yet this season.

Ad

Despite losing a few players from their Super Bowl squad this past offseason, the losses haven't affected Philadelphia's ability to get the job done. Next up, the Eagles will face off against the Denver Broncos on the road in Week Five. If Hurts and the Eagles are able to keep pace, they could very well be on their way to representing the NFC in this year's Super Bowl yet again.

With weapons on offense such as Hurts, Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown still healthy and productive, the Eagles show no signs of slowing down any time soon. Now, Philadelphia will march into Denver next week, against a 1-2 Broncos team that prepares to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football tomorrow night.

About the author
Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.

His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.

Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.

When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games.

Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications