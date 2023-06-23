Tom Brady ditching $17 million project with Gisele Bundchen: Report

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's 13-year long marriage came to an end in Ocotber 2022. Apart from the drama and rumors that followed, the former couple also had their Indian Creek Island property in Florida to manage. Bought in 2020, the lavish piece of land was meant to be their family home, styles and built to perfection.

However, months after their divorce, Brady seems to have changed tracks and switched plans for their $15 million property purchased in 2020. According to the NY Post, the seven-time Super Bowl champion discarded all construction plans that were made with his ex-wife.

The previous plans reportedly included various interactions including a meditation garden, an organic garden and even a pickleball court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Now, the new house could be turning into Brady's new and luxurious pad. The new construction will apparently be two storeyed, and with a family wing equipped with a gym, court, pool and more. With Brady beginning a new chapter of his life, one can expect personal touches by the NFL legend.

Furthermore, everyone who worked with the home had been paid. Here's what the report said:

“People who worked on the property have been paid and all lienors have been paid in full for work and materials provided through the date hereof.”

Brady has also began construction with a $35 million loan on a 8.25% annual interest rate.

Tom Brady's recent dating and focus on co-parenting

Months after their divorce, both Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady were already amidst multiple dating rumors.

However, neither Brady nor Bundchen have ever confirmed any report publically. The duo seem to be focusing on their career, while making sure to spend quality time with their children, who are frequenting between the supermodel and Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons

The former couple have two children together: Vivian and Ben.

That being said, Bundchen also helped raised Brady's eldest son Jack, born to him and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

In a previous report by US Magazine, they are said to be communicating well for their children and have a well-functioning relationship.

"Gisele and Tom still communicate for the kids and have a good coparenting relationship," the insider said.

They added:

“She really wants to invest in herself and her ideas. Environmentalism through eco-conservation is truly what she is passionate about and we will be seeing a lot more from her on that front very soon. Gisele felt so free and empowered at The Met. Her dress was a symbol of that."

While Bundchen has been linked to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valante, Brady has been rumored to be dating a few other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon.

That being said, Tom Brady and Bundchen are yet to date publically after his divorce.

Poll : 0 votes