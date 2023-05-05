Tom Brady, despite all rumors, isn't considering backing out of his Fox Sports deal. With there being no sign of the legendary quarterback going back on his retirement announcement once again, he looks likely to move to broadcasting.

However, in a podcast this week, New York Post columnist Andrew Marchand hinted at Brady possibly backing out of his $375 million FOX deal. As per Marchand, people close to Brady say he's less inclined to take up the deal.

While on the podcast, Marchand spoke in percentages, and how the recently retired QB can make money from anywhere.

"I've talked to a couple of people recently close to Brady and I kind of feel like I'm going more 49 percent chance he does it, 51 percent chance he doesn't. I don't think he wants to travel that much. ... He can make money elsewhere."

Brady, however, dismissed the rumors with a simple IG comment:

"FakeNews," Brady wrote.

Former Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady responds to rumors of breaking up with FOX

However, the seven-time Super Bowl winner's dismissal of the rumor wasn't enough for fans to not troll him. While some spoke about the contract itself, many still hesitated to trust TB12's words.

Nick @NicolaPapito @NFL_DovKleiman @TomBrady @TMZ That divorce settlement is gonna be expensive. He needs that cash @NFL_DovKleiman @TomBrady @TMZ That divorce settlement is gonna be expensive. He needs that cash

Nelson @BelgerNelson @NFL_DovKleiman @TomBrady @TMZ Why would anyone turn down 375 mil to do so little? @NFL_DovKleiman @TomBrady @TMZ Why would anyone turn down 375 mil to do so little?

Most fans mentioned the massive contract, wondering why Tom Brady would turn down such a lucrative deal. Some others pointed out that the NFL 'GOAT' wouldn't have to do a lot, and over $300 million was just too much money to let go.

A few were concerned about Brady's performance, wondering if the company tested him beforehand. The user even recalled Drew Brees, referring to how bad the QB was.

texasbruin67 @texasbruin67 @SInow Did Fox test out Brady before giving that big deal? We saw how bad Brees was. @SInow Did Fox test out Brady before giving that big deal? We saw how bad Brees was.

Tom Brady's FOX contract details and start date

Tom Brady at the NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

As per reports, Tom Brady will be making $375 million in 10 years with FOX. From 2024 to 2034, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will earn around $37.5 million every year.

Interestingly, this deal will earn Brady more money than what he made in his 23-year long NFL career. The 45-year-old earned approximately $333 million during his time with the NFL, including his seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Tom Brady will only begin his work as a broadcaster from Fall 2024. The NFL icon revealed his plans in an interview, not staying away from the field for long:

"I think for me, I want to be great at what I do. Even talking last week with the people at FOX Sports and the leadership there allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in the fall of 2024 is something that's great for me."

Only time will tell whether his work as any analyst will come anywhere close to matching his brilliance on the field.

