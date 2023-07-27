Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is no stranger to off-field moves and business decisions, and his wish to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders looked to be a sure thing...but not anymore.

NBC's Mike Florio stated in a piece for nbcsports.com that a recent no-equity rule has passed, which means that Tom Brady might not be able to go ahead with his plans to become a part-owner of the franchise.

NFL fans saw this news and mocked the seven-time Super Bowl champion, with one fan stating that his chances have "deflated."

Other NFL fans gave their two cents worth on the news that Tom Brady might not be able to become a part-owner of the Raiders.

It appears that some fans are happy that Tom Brady might not be able to become a part-owner of the Raiders. While the move isn't dead in the water just yet, it certainly looks like it might be harder to get done now.

It will be fascinating to watch how it plays out over the coming weeks, but right now, it looks like Brady won't be adding Raiders ownership to his portfolio.

Could Tom Brady return to play in the NFL?

Now, this door has been closed by the man himself already, but what is rather interesting is that fans have looked at the recent developments in Brady's attempt to become a part-owner of the Raiders and have put something together.

With Florio writing that Raiders owner Mark Davis "won’t be able to both employee Brady and to sell Brady equity in the team," some have taken this as a sign that Brady might return to play for the Raiders this season.

Now, we know that likely will not happen, as Tom Brady has stated numerous times, but as we know, when there's a little sniff of a hint, fans take that and run with it.

In all likelihood, Davis' comments likely would have seen Brady work with the Raiders in some capacity, but not playing. The thought is interesting, seeing as Josh McDaniels, the Raiders head coach is Brady's former coach as well.

Brady is retired and likely isn't coming back, but the door feels slightly ajar...doesn't it?