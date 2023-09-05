"Is this the same Tom Brady I've hated?": Jets fans can't believe 7x Super Bowl champ's comments on Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady seems to have put his faith in Aaron Rodgers' 2023 NFL season with the New York Jets.

As Week 1 is here, Brady has returned to the "Let's Go!" podcast, sharing his views on the first NFL campaign without TB12 in 23 seasons. Brady backed Rodgers, who he hopes will have a stunning debut with the Jets.

According to Brady, there's a different energy, a newness involved. In turn, it could pave the way for a great season with the Jets.

Fans were a bit bemused by Tom Brady's comments, and took to social media to share their thoughts:

Tom Brady wants Aaron Rodgers to have a great year with the Jets

Though speaking of his own experience, Brady remains excited about Rodgers' new team, and what can he bring to the table. Furthermore, the seven-time Super Bowl champion also liked Rodgers being involved with his team during the offseason.

Here's what he said on the "Let's Go!" podcast:

"He'll be invigorated. Looks like he's having a good time up to this year. I know he's been engaged in the offseason, which is always great, and really trying to connect with his teammates.

"So I'm excited to see what he does. They have a really good team. They have a really good offense. And, you know, Aaron's been, when he's got good receivers, man, it's pretty dangerous. ... I think he's gonna have a great year."

Brady, however, isn't interested in playing again himself. During the same episode, Brady spoke about his NFL career, and why he is done with wearing an NFL helmet:

"I am very excited to never put on a helmet again. I did enough years of that and putting that six-pound helmet on your head in 102-degree heat, believe me, I'm not ever gonna miss that."

Tom Brady has been taking some time off this year, before he returns to work at FOX Sports as a broadcaster in 2024. There, he will start his historic 10-year, $375 million deal.