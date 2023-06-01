Star quarterback Tom Brady retired this past March. He said that this time he meant it and was looking forward to life away from the field. However, the rumors of his possible return have intensified yet again.

He announced last week, that he had purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, it was revealed that Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had surgery on his foot and the timetable for his return in now uncertain. This left the rumor door wide open for people to speculate that Brady would join the Raiders.

Tom Brady seemingly had fans convinced that he was officially retired from the NFL, but the recent development about Garoppolo cast some doubt. This includes Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who was quoted as saying that 'nothing is off the table' in terms of a return to the game.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg, Tom Brady denied that he would be returning next season. He said that he is enjoying retirement and the time he is spending with his children. He also said that he is looking forward to working with FOX Sports in 2024. So, he simply shot down that rumor.

Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady https://t.co/1DrYsyfAkl

NFL fans aren't so quick to believe that there may not be another return in store for the 45 year old quarterback. With the majority of those who saw the video on Twitter convinced it wasn't him, but rather an artifical intelligence, or A.I. for short.

Fans speculated that it wasn't actually him talking. This was just a theory as some NFL fans are still unable to accept his actual retirement this time around.

Tanya Ray Fox @TanyaRayFox Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady https://t.co/1DrYsyfAkl Tom Brady, who famously lied about retiring and sacrificed his entire family life to keep playing: “I don’t know know why no one believes me” twitter.com/robinlundberg/… Tom Brady, who famously lied about retiring and sacrificed his entire family life to keep playing: “I don’t know know why no one believes me” twitter.com/robinlundberg/…

OMERTÀ @_angu5 Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady https://t.co/1DrYsyfAkl If he had stayed retired the first time none of this would be happening… twitter.com/robinlundberg/… If he had stayed retired the first time none of this would be happening… twitter.com/robinlundberg/…

Thomas @Winston_Wolfe Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady https://t.co/1DrYsyfAkl The problem with this is that Tom Brady now looks exactly like a fake AI generated Tom Brady twitter.com/robinlundberg/… The problem with this is that Tom Brady now looks exactly like a fake AI generated Tom Brady twitter.com/robinlundberg/…

How much has Tom Brady made from NFL contracts in his career?

Tom Brady was not a highly touted prospect when he graduated from the University of Michigan in 2000, and his performance at the NFL Combine didn't help his draft stock either.

As all NFL fans are well aware, he was drafted with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. Nobody would have ever guessed that the rookie quarterback out of Michigan would end up having a 23 year career in the NFL, earning seven Super Bowl rings.

Front Office Sports @FOS

7x Super Bowl Champion.

5x Super Bowl MVP.

3x NFL MVP.

$333M in career on-field earnings.



Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL. 23 seasons.7x Super Bowl Champion.5x Super Bowl MVP.3x NFL MVP.$333M in career on-field earnings.Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 23 seasons.7x Super Bowl Champion.5x Super Bowl MVP.3x NFL MVP.$333M in career on-field earnings.Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/4fSIujXJcL

In his 23 year NFL career, he made $333 million in contracts, which includes his frequent pay cuts and smaller contracts that he took in order to be a team player.

Off the field, his endorsements and other business ventures made him about $160 million according to Forbes. According to celebritynetworth.com, Tom Brady has a net worth of $300 million. He also has a pending $375 million contract with FOX Sports that is expected to start in 2024.

