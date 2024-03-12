Jacoby Brissett will be returning to the New England Patriots for the 2024 NFL season on a one-year, $8 million deal. However, the locker room vibe will be different once he steps foot in Foxborough again because Bill Belichick and Tom Brady won’t be there anymore.

However, Brissett’s second stint with the Patriots brought back memories for this fan who tweeted:

“Return of the Wolfpack”

For proper context, Brady referred to Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo as part of his “Wolfpack” during the 2016 season. The seven-time Super Bowl winner channeled his inner Zach Galifianakis from The Hangover mantra in an Instagram post featuring the Patriots’ quarterback rotation that season.

Meanwhile, fantasy football expert Luke Sawhook commented on Ian Rapoport’s tweet about Brissett’s contract:

“Likely the Week 1 starter regardless of which rookie they draft”

Here are other reactions to Brissett’s return to the team that selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

As the last commenter mentioned, Brissett won Super Bowl 51 with the Patriots during his rookie season. While Tom Brady took command over that comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons, Jacoby Brissett was a big help to the Patriots’ cause earlier in the season.

Garoppolo and Brissett took over quarterback duties while Brady served his four-game suspension from the Deflategate scandal. The two backups led the Patriots to a 3-1 record before Brady returned. The Patriots finished with a league-best 14-2 record to enter the playoffs and win their fifth Super Bowl title.

Jacoby Brissett’s Journeyman Career

Brissett will have the most extensive experience among the Patriots quarterbacks in 2024. Aside from Bailey Zappe, New England is widely expected to draft a franchise quarterback with the third overall pick in the upcoming draft

Therefore, Jacoby Brissett will be the bridge quarterback who prepares the way for the rookie. He has fulfilled this role in eight NFL seasons.

After one season with the Patriots, Brissett was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. He started 15 games in the 2017 season after Andrew Luck suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Two years later, he was a 15-game starter after Luck retired.

After four seasons at Indianapolis, he signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. He signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and with the Washington Commanders last season.

Brissett has 981 completions for 10,574 yards, 51 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. The former Florida and North Carolina State standout also has 15 rushing touchdowns out of 915 yards.