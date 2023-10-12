Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage was highly celebrated, as it involved the NFL's most successful player and a highly sought-after model at the time. The ex-couple also shares two children: son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian Lake.

Recently, speaking exclusively to PEOPLE after an event celebrating her partnership with Gaia Herbs, Bundchen revealed a scary horse-riding incident three years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, that involved Vivian. She recalled:

"She had a fall and she broke her arm, three years ago, and then she didn't ride. She had to put a pin."

Gisele added:

"I was there watching that whole thing in slow motion, and it was one of the worst days of my life. It was intense. And then she just was like, ... for six months, she had to have the cast and she had to do another surgery to remove the pin."

What did Gisele Bundchen do after Vivian Brady's horse-riding incident?

Continuing further, Gisele Bundchen, the long-time wife of the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, described the initial aftermath of Vivian's injury:

"After a year, after the pin was removed, we started going to ride horses again. Just the western kind. It was just easy on the beach."

She added:

"When we went to Costa Rica, we were just riding easy. And then she, little by little, at first she was just riding with me on the saddle, and then she started riding alone a little bit, slower."

Some months later, however, Vivian wanted to go jumping again, and her mother let her. She recalls:

"Sometimes I feel like it's us who put our fears, because I was so afraid, because I had that, watching her go through all of that. When she got up from the horse the first time she hurt herself, her arm was bent. And she was like, 'Mom!' And I'm like, 'Oh my God.'"

"But I feel that, at the end of the day, if we can show them confidence and be like, 'It's okay, let's go ride.' And then, she feels like she's okay, I'm okay. And now, she's back at it, and she's loving it."

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady divorced in October, last year and the duo share parenting rights with their children.