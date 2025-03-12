Tom Brady sends 2-word message as 7X Super Bowl champion playfully steps back on field to relive his golden NFL days

Tom Brady enjoyed a glorious career as a quarterback in the NFL. His seven Super Bowl victories established his status as one of the league's legends. Even after retirement, Brady loves to stay close to the game and engage in some fun throwing sessions on the gridiron.

On Monday, TB12 shared an Instagram post showing off his throwing arm. In the photo, we see him enjoying a few passing drills at UCLA's field and reliving his days as a quarterback. The 7x Super Bowl champ had a two-word reaction to his fun little session, showcasing his passion for the game.

"True love," Brady wrote in the caption.

Tom Brady shows off his arm talent after retirement. (Credits: IG/Tom Brady)

The New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. In his 20-season spell with the Patriots, he won six Super Bowls under former head coach Bill Belichick. But come 2020, TB12 joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract worth $50 million.

Brady led the Bucs to win the Super Bowl LV in his initial season and would announce his retirement in February 2022. Within 40 days, the legendary QB cut his retirement short for another season at Tampa Bay. However, after an 8-9 campaign and playing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Tom Brady hung his boots for good in February 2023.

The 7x Super Bowl champion then explored his options in broadcasting, signing a lucrative contract with Fox Sports as the lead color commentator and debuting during the 2024 season. However, since becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Brady has had several restrictions on his broadcasting career.

Tom Brady reminisces the moment of being overlooked during his Scouting Combine

Tom Brady was not considered a generational talent in his early NFL days. In his latest newsletter, he talked about being Mr. Irrelevant during the 2000 NFL draft and being overlooked during his Combine.

TB12 shared motivational words with this year's draft prospects, emphasizing that success relies on the work and dedication they invest in their game, not their draft ranking.

"People can push you to be better, but you are your only true competition," Brady said. "Mindset matters more than anything. Numbers are valuable, but never as valuable as your intangible qualities."

"My draft story is well known. I didn't project well coming out of Michigan. Physically, I was behind the guys who were total specimens."

Tom Brady did not even have the best Combine performance. He ran the 40-yard dash in 5.28 seconds, had average vertical jump statistics (24.5 inches), and a time of 4.38 seconds in three-cone drills.

However, his hunger for success and dedication to the game made him stand out and arguably established him as the game's GOAT.

