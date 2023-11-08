Former NFL superstar Tom Brady finally met San Antonio Spurs rookie and No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama recently, and poor Julian Edelman bore the brunt of a joke by Brady.

With Wembanyama standing at an incredible 7-4, 209lb (224cm, 94kg), the 19-year-old has the potential to be unstoppable on the basketball court.

Brady posed for a picture with the young star and shared it on social media with a nice little dig at his former teammate.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady takes dig at Julian Edelman

In the caption for the photo, Brady tagged Edelman and said, "Is this how you felt all those years?' in reference to Edelman's diminutive stature.

One NFL fan felt some sympathy for the former receiver.

"Edelman out here catchin strays."

Expand Tweet

Other NFL fans gave their thoughts on poor Edelman getting dunked on by Brady.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As seen above, some fans expressed light-hearted sympathy for Edelman after catching a stray from Brady in his post.

In truth, anyone standing next to "Wemby" is going to feel and look small as the young rookie simply towers over anyone and everyone he comes across, even 6-4 Tom Brady.

Tom Brady enjoying life before FOX deal begins in 2024

2023 WNBA Finals - Game One

Since he retired at the end of last season, we have seen Brady be anywhere and everywhere as he soaks up some free time finally for the first time in two decades.

He has been seen at the tennis court, on a yacht with Mr. Beast, at WNBA games, and even trying to get ownership of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, he is posing for pictures with Wemby.

It looks like Brady is truly enjoying retirement before he begins his FOX analyst deal in 2024. The seven-time Super Bowl champ signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to become an analyst for FOX and stated that it would begin in 2024.

So in the meantime, Brady is soaking up all his free time, because if he approaches his analyst job like he did his football career, he will be all about trying to be the best version of himself he can be.

But for now, we get to see him mingle with other superstars and enjoy his sweet retirement life.