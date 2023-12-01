The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship has a new fan: Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the multi-platinum pop star have been the biggest topic of the NFL this season, surpassing even the on-field play itself. It has since drawn its fair share of supporters and detractors, with perspectives reportedly ranging from "they are drawing more eyeballs" to "can we just focus on the actual games already?"

Gonzalez counts himself among the former camp. Visiting the Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, he said:

“He’s such a good dude and the whole Taylor Swift thing now. I was like, ‘Oh, how cool, I’m getting so popular that a 10-year-old girl [wants to talk to me].' She goes, ‘Hi, Is your name Tony? Do you know Travis Kelce?’

“But I think it’s great that Taylor’s done this for the NFL, she’s brought a whole new audience, it’s been great.”

Tony Gonzalez discusses his dislike of the cold

In the same interview, Tony Gonzalez discussed his aversion to cold temperatures and winter (he was born and raised in temperate California). He said:

"When I got drafted to Kansas City, I was not prepared. Like I have a condition, it's called Tropical. I like tropical weather. Warm. It(the cold) gets into my bones. I'm just not into it."

When Clarkson and fellow guest Jennifer Lee Garner called themselves the opposite, he decided to recall a story involving him trying to defrost his car's windshield on a particularly cold day in Kansas City:

"It was the first winter I've ever felt, like, the first time I ever saw snow... I didn't know anything about an ice scraper. So I was like, 'You know what? I'm smart. I'm gonna get a glass of warm water, hot water. And I'm just gonna pour it on there and it'll melt the glass, melt the ice right off.'

"Boom. Put it on there. Cracked the windshield and everything. But that was my first lesson into how to deal with the cold weather."

Gonzalez is currently one of the desk analysts for Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football coverage.