Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs offense were off to a rough start in their Week 16 game at Arrowhead Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders. They went three-and-out on their first two offensive possessions and were seemingly stopped short on their third series, too. However, a holding penalty by the Raiders gave the Chiefs offense a fresh set of downs, and they capitalized.
Kelce, who dropped a pass earlier in the game, ripped off a massive catch-and-run and guided the Chiefs offense into the redzone. The veteran tight end was pumped up after the play, and his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who was in the stands, was ecstatic.
When the camera cut to Swift in the stands, commentator Tony Romo said:
"And his wife loves it, I mean, girlfriend."
This is the second instance of Romo mistakenly calling Swift Kelce's wife. Fans on social media were incensed about his gaffe and called him out. Here are some of the comments:
Whether Romo did it on purpose or committed an honest mistake, his mischaracterization of Kelce and Swift's relationship status has gotten on the fans' nerves.
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are out of contention for #1 after the loss to the Raiders
Travis Kelce and the Chiefs had a miserable Christmas Day as they succumbed to a 20-14 loss to the Raiders. This was their first loss against Las Vegas since the 2020 season, snapping a six-game winning streak.
The Chiefs also lost their shot at being the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The loss to the Raiders saw them slip to 9-6. The 11-3 Baltimore Ravens, who are in action on Christmas Day against the San Francisco 49ers, and the 11-4 Miami Dolphins will face off in Week 17.
One of those two teams will finish with at least 12 wins, or 11 wins and a tie, meaning the Chiefs cannot finish as the #1 seed. The loss also puts the Chiefs at risk of losing the division. If both Las Vegas and Kansas City finish with 9-8, the tiebreaker scenarios will put the Raiders ahead of the Chiefs in the standings.
For that to happen, the Chiefs will have to lose their remaining two games, and the Raiders will have to run the table. Kansas City went from eyeing the #1 seed to fighting for the AFC West division title. A rough Christmas for their reigning Super Bowl champions.