Top 10 wild memes roasting Jets owner Woody Johnson as Justin Fields ends 7 week losing streak after 39-38 win over Bengals

After a busy week, the New York Jets won their first game of the season led by Justin Fields. The fourth-year quarterback bounced back after being benched against the Carolina Panthers last week and won a high-scoring game in Week 8 to improve to 1-7 in the season.Fields went 21 of 32 for 244 yards and one touchdown passing. He added 11 carries for 31 yards in the 39-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite entering halftime down 24-13, the Jets came back and won the game behind a 23-point fourth quarter.Many fans reacted to the result on social media. They shared plenty of memes, with most focusing on Fields proving doubters wrong, including Jets owner Woody Johnson.Justin Fields and Woody Johnson exchanged comments ahead of Jets-Bengals gameJustin Fields sent a clear message to Jets owner Woody Johnson after Johnson sided with head coach Aaron Glenn when he benched Fields against the Carolina Panthers. Fields shrugged off the criticism and stated that engaging in a back-and-forth with Johnson wouldn't do anything for his game.&quot;I don't think me talking to him is going to do anything,&quot; Fields said Wednesday after practice. &quot;It's not going to make me play better. It's not going to give me more confidence on the field, so I don't think there's necessarily a point in talking about that, and I doubt he'll come and talk to me.&quot;He added that he's not planning to confront Johnson over his comments, saying that everybody has an opinion and he's not losing sleep over it.&quot;I'm not sure how he feels about the situation at all, but, I mean, I don't have any plans going up to press him about what he said,&quot; Fields said. &quot;Everybody's entitled to their opinion. That's just what it is, but you just have a choice or not whether those opinions affect you or not.&quot;The New York Jets had struggled to win games, despite Justin Fields' interesting performances. The AFC East team was competitive at times, but they couldn't close the deal until Week 8. Fields joined from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason, carrying little expectations. He became a polarizing figure, with some blaming the organization for the team's failures and others putting Fields under the spotlight. Sunday's win could give the team a boost in confidence for the rest of the season or it could be an illusion against an inconsistent Bengals team.