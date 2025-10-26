  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Top 10 wild memes roasting Jets owner Woody Johnson as Justin Fields ends 7 week losing streak after 39-38 win over Bengals

Top 10 wild memes roasting Jets owner Woody Johnson as Justin Fields ends 7 week losing streak after 39-38 win over Bengals

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 26, 2025 21:36 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn
Top 10 wild memes roasting Jets owner Woody Johnson as Justin Fields ends 7 week losing streak after 39-38 win over Bengals (Credit: IMAGN)

After a busy week, the New York Jets won their first game of the season led by Justin Fields. The fourth-year quarterback bounced back after being benched against the Carolina Panthers last week and won a high-scoring game in Week 8 to improve to 1-7 in the season.

Ad

Fields went 21 of 32 for 244 yards and one touchdown passing. He added 11 carries for 31 yards in the 39-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite entering halftime down 24-13, the Jets came back and won the game behind a 23-point fourth quarter.

Many fans reacted to the result on social media. They shared plenty of memes, with most focusing on Fields proving doubters wrong, including Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Justin Fields and Woody Johnson exchanged comments ahead of Jets-Bengals game

Justin Fields sent a clear message to Jets owner Woody Johnson after Johnson sided with head coach Aaron Glenn when he benched Fields against the Carolina Panthers. Fields shrugged off the criticism and stated that engaging in a back-and-forth with Johnson wouldn't do anything for his game.

"I don't think me talking to him is going to do anything," Fields said Wednesday after practice. "It's not going to make me play better. It's not going to give me more confidence on the field, so I don't think there's necessarily a point in talking about that, and I doubt he'll come and talk to me."
Ad

He added that he's not planning to confront Johnson over his comments, saying that everybody has an opinion and he's not losing sleep over it.

"I'm not sure how he feels about the situation at all, but, I mean, I don't have any plans going up to press him about what he said," Fields said. "Everybody's entitled to their opinion. That's just what it is, but you just have a choice or not whether those opinions affect you or not."
Ad

The New York Jets had struggled to win games, despite Justin Fields' interesting performances. The AFC East team was competitive at times, but they couldn't close the deal until Week 8.

Fields joined from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason, carrying little expectations. He became a polarizing figure, with some blaming the organization for the team's failures and others putting Fields under the spotlight.

Sunday's win could give the team a boost in confidence for the rest of the season or it could be an illusion against an inconsistent Bengals team.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications