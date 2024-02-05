Travis Kelce approved of Taylor Swift's custom-made, grand Schiaparelli look for the Grammys

Owing to the Super Bowl schedule, Travis Kelce wasn't able to attend the Grammys with Taylor Swift. While the big game is on February 11, the Kansas City Chiefs are required to show up for practice and have other events scheduled before the game.

Swift, who won another Album of the Year award, was one of the standouts at the event. While Kelce wasn't there to support her physically, the star tight end certainly approved of her glamorous outfit.

Kelce took to liking a post with Swift on Instagram, instantly being noticed by Swifties and the Chiefs Kingdom.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce liked Taylor Swift-related post about the Grammy's on Instagram

Swift's outfit, though, was also a show-stopper. According to @taylorswiftstyled on Instagram, her white floor-length gown was a custom creation by Schiaparelli, which makes it difficult to track down the actual price of the piece.

"Taylor understands the connection between her music and her style and in cementing career moments to milestones," Sarah Chappell wrote.

Chappel, who runs the styling account, also shared other details about Swift's outfit. Swift's ‘Lilibeth Slingback Stiletto Sandals' by Giuseppe Zanotti were $750, while she wore Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Fans were naturally excited over Travis' reaction, especially after previously hoping they'd be able to see the couple together at the event.

Comment byu/penillow from discussion intaylorandtravis Expand Post

While Kelce couldn't be there in person, Chiefs Kingdom is rooting for Swift the same way Swifties have been rooting for the Chiefs.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proud to support each other publicly

When the 2023 NFL season began, few were expecting Swift's regular presence at Kansas City Chiefs games. The pop singer and Kelce made their relationship public when the season began, Swift often flying in for the Chiefs games.

Travis Kelce, on his end, flew out for one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts during the Chiefs' bye week.

Despite the obvious scheduling differences and packed calendars, Swift and Kelce are determined to support each other. While talking to TIME Magazine, Swift spoke about her new relationship with Kelce, and how they're both looking to show up despite what anyone else says:

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," Swift said.

"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."

While Swift's presence at the Super Bowl is unconfirmed, one can certainly expect her to support the Chiefs and Travis Kelce.