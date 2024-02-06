Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have taken over the NFL world. The Chiefs TE is dating arguably the biggest pop star in the world. On Sunday night, Swift made history at the Grammys. The pop star became the first artist to win the Album of the Year award four times.

The 'Anti-Hero' singer was nominated for six Grammy categories. Taylor Swift ended up winning Best Pop Vocal Album and the Album of the Year for her 10th studio album, 'Midnights'. To top it off, the 14-time Grammys winner surprised her fans with a brand new album release, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Travis Kelce was asked about Taylor Swift's Grammys success during the Super Bowl opening night in Las Vegas. The Chiefs star was proud of his girlfriend and mentioned his promise to the singer to bring home "some hardware," hinting at the Lombardi Trophy.

“She’s unbelievable," Travis Kelce said. "She’s rewriting the history books. I told her I need to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too.”

Travis Klece also revealed that he has listened to Taylor Swift's latest album, which will be released on April 19. The Chiefs star remained tight-lipped and did not want to disclose any details.

