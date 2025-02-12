Travis Kelce on how back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl appearances drove him 'crazy'

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce said playing in three straight Super Bowls drove him crazy as the Chiefs were looking to three-peat.

The Chiefs were back-to-back Super Bowl champions but on Sunday, Kansas City was blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce said the wear and tear on the body and just being in the building focused on winning drove him crazy this year.

“The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and Super Bowls, that means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league. That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body," Kelce said on his podcast on Wednesday, via New York Post.

"It’s a lot of time in the building. … That process can be grueling. It can weigh on you. It can make you better and it can drive you crazy. Right now, it was one of those things where it was driving me crazy this year. It happens as you tail off towards the back nine of your career.”

In the loss to the Eagles, Kelce was almost a non-factor as he recorded just four receptions for 39 yards. He also finished the year with a career-low 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Travis Kelce will decide if he will continue to play

Throughout the year, there was talk if this would be the last year Travis Kelce would play in the NFL.

Kelce is 35 and appeared to slow down this year, and the future Hall of Famer said he will take his time to make a decision:

“I’m going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said. “I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be something that — it’s a wholehearted decision.

"I’m not half-a**ing it. I’m fully here for them and I think I can play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or if it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

Travis Kelce is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Chiefs and a 10-time Pro Bowler.

