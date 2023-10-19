Travis Kelce has donned the number 87 jersey for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013. It has been an iconic jersey in the National Football League because he has helped turn the franchise into a dynasty. His efforts brought two Super Bowl titles to the “Heart of America.”

Off the field, Kelce flashes his fashion sense by following a style he’s comfortable with. However, he admitted in a Wall Street Journal article that picking his outfit could take him extensive time. Kelce also revealed he’s an impulse buyer.

Travis Kelce is confident with what he wears despite the ridicule he gets from Taylor Swift fans

In an article by The Wall Street Journal’s Jacob Gallagher, Travis Kelce said about his clothing preferences:

“I kind of just [choose what to wear] off of instinct”

But that instinct can take him up to three hours to finalize what he will wear. Choosing from his collection of over 300 sneakers and spontaneous purchases also lengthens his fashion decisions. This amount of wardrobe has forced him to convert one of the bedrooms in his Kansas City home into a closet.

Kelce is a fan of high fashion, purchasing from brands like Ssense and Farfetch. Given his four-year, $57.25 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, he does have the buying power.

How does he decide on what to wear? The All-Pro tight end chooses what will “put a smile on somebody’s face.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler added:

“Obviously, not every look is for everybody. I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it.”

However, not everyone is smiling about his fashion choices. Case in point: one of the brown pants he recently wore was compared to Taylor Swift’s curtains. Sports commentator Clarissa Thompson commented on Kelce’s post regarding this outfit, with the former Cincinnati standout responding:

“No idea but they’re comfy as they look!!”

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs keep on winning

While some fans, especially Taylor Swift fanatics, may question his fashion choices, what’s unquestionable is that the Chiefs are once again dominating.

They have won five straight games since losing their season opener to the Detroit Lions. In their last game against the Denver Broncos, he had his best game this season with nine receptions for 124 yards. Swift was in attendance, marking the third Travis Kelce game she’s watched in person.

The Chiefs have won all three games Swift was in attendance. But with Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, their dominance continues.