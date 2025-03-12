The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs' dreams of a Super Bowl three-peat. The Eagles defense exposed their offensive frailties, while their offense completely overpowered Steve Spagnuolo's unit.

After the 40-22 blowout loss, a scoreline that flattered Kansas City, many believed the Chief would address the offense in free agency.

However, that wasn't the case. The Chiefs were largely inactive on the first two days of the NFL's free agency period. Their only significant addition was offensive lineman Jaylon Moore on a two-year, $30 million deal with the franchise.

But Kansas City did make one peculiar move that sparked speculation about Travis Kelce's future. News broke that the reigning three-time AFC champions were signing veteran tight end Robert Tonyan on a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Some fans alleged Tonyan's signing was an indication that Kelce had seemingly planned on retiring:

"Kelce is definitely retiring. Doesn’t make sense to sign another tight end unless Kelce is retiring, and remember, the Chiefs gave Kelce until March 14th to make his decision."

"Travis Kelce has been replaced" - Claimed @InfirmaPeribit

"Nice signing to replace Travis Kelce. Kelce washed up anyways" - Said @bdehaan2k

"Kelce's replacement - Big Bob Tonyan." - Believes @Freedom2Fart

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Robert Tonyan signing with the Chiefs was a move few envisioned. However, it's not linked to Travis Kelce's future. The three-time Super Bowl champion has already confirmed that he intends to return in 2025.

He addressed the speculation about his future in a conversation with his brother, the retired Jason Kelce, on the "New Heights" podcast. He said (2:52 onwards):

"I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don't think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I've been in years past...

I got a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me."

Kelce is keen on avenging the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl 59. He is returning with the sole intention of winning another ring, the fourth of his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

The tight end also admitted he did not live up to his lofty standards last season, which played a role in his decision to return for at least another season.

