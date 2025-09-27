  • home icon
  Travis Kelce gets honest about tense sideline exchange with Andy Reid during Giants vs. Chiefs Week 3 clash

Travis Kelce gets honest about tense sideline exchange with Andy Reid during Giants vs. Chiefs Week 3 clash

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 27, 2025 23:40 GMT
Travis Kelce discusses heated exchange with Andy Reid during Chiefs-Giants Week 3 game
Travis Kelce discusses heated exchange with Andy Reid during Chiefs-Giants Week 3 game - via Getty/CMS

Travis Kelce had his worst receiving performance of the 2025 Season in Week 3 at the New York Giants: only 26 yards on four catches and no touchdowns. A moment during the game perfectly encapsulated his frustrations at the time.

After the Kansas City Chiefs were forced to settle for a field goal to end a drive in the first half, the star tight end got a rather abrupt shoulder bump from head coach Andy Reid as he was returning to the sidelines.

The two also had a heated exchange of words:

On Friday, Kelce downplayed the severity of the incident to the media, saying:

“I love that guy. There’s nothing outside of this building that’s going to make me feel any different way. We know exactly each other’s intentions. I think what Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best, and I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level that game.”
Coach Reid reciprocated that notion, simply saying:

“I love Travis’ passion.”

Travis Kelce confident in Chiefs' ability to contend after first win of 2025 season

The Kansas City Chiefs have been an offensive disappointment in 2025 so far, ranking 21st in the league in scoring, and Travis Kelce can be said to be a microcosm of it.

He has dropped two passes, one of them being an interception by Andrew Mukuba during the Super Bowl LIX Week 2 rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce also inadvertently injured burgeoning sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy in a collision during the season opener in Sao Paulo against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both games resulted in losses, marking the franchise's first 0-2 start since 2014, Andy Reid's only playoff absence during his tenure as head coach. Following the win at the Giants, Travis Kelce thinks they are "in a great position" to start fighting back and reassert their status as the AFC's hegemon:

“We got a lot of guys motivated to keep fixing things. And as long as we keep seeing that progression each and every single week, which we have, we know we’re only a few plays away from being 3-0 right now. So we’ve just got to make sure that we’re coming out and playing all four quarters. And the biggest thing right now is making sure we’re getting that start.”

For their next game, the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow. The kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
