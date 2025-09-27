Travis Kelce gets honest about tense sideline exchange with Andy Reid during Giants vs. Chiefs Week 3 clash

Travis Kelce had his worst receiving performance of the 2025 Season in Week 3 at the New York Giants: only 26 yards on four catches and no touchdowns. A moment during the game perfectly encapsulated his frustrations at the time.After the Kansas City Chiefs were forced to settle for a field goal to end a drive in the first half, the star tight end got a rather abrupt shoulder bump from head coach Andy Reid as he was returning to the sidelines.The two also had a heated exchange of words:On Friday, Kelce downplayed the severity of the incident to the media, saying:“I love that guy. There’s nothing outside of this building that’s going to make me feel any different way. We know exactly each other’s intentions. I think what Coach Reid does best is he challenges guys to be at their best, and I love that about him. It definitely helped me take my game to another level that game.”Coach Reid reciprocated that notion, simply saying:“I love Travis’ passion.”Travis Kelce confident in Chiefs' ability to contend after first win of 2025 seasonThe Kansas City Chiefs have been an offensive disappointment in 2025 so far, ranking 21st in the league in scoring, and Travis Kelce can be said to be a microcosm of it.He has dropped two passes, one of them being an interception by Andrew Mukuba during the Super Bowl LIX Week 2 rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kelce also inadvertently injured burgeoning sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy in a collision during the season opener in Sao Paulo against the Los Angeles Chargers.Both games resulted in losses, marking the franchise's first 0-2 start since 2014, Andy Reid's only playoff absence during his tenure as head coach. Following the win at the Giants, Travis Kelce thinks they are &quot;in a great position&quot; to start fighting back and reassert their status as the AFC's hegemon:“We got a lot of guys motivated to keep fixing things. And as long as we keep seeing that progression each and every single week, which we have, we know we’re only a few plays away from being 3-0 right now. So we’ve just got to make sure that we’re coming out and playing all four quarters. And the biggest thing right now is making sure we’re getting that start.”For their next game, the Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow. The kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS.