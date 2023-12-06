The NFL dropped the leading vote getters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, and it's headlined by Tua Tagovailoa, CJ Stroud, Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

At the time of the NFL's post, Tagovailoa led with 59,680 votes, with rookie Stroud in second with 44,095 tallies. McCaffrey and Hill landed at third (43,331) and fourth (39,928) with Kelce rounding off the top-five with 38,720 votes.

The Pro Bowl voting list is much different from the MVP race, where the top five candidates are all quarterbacks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will take place on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. This will be the first time in three years that the Pro Bowl is back in Orlando.

NFL fans react to Travis Kelce having 20,000 fewer votes than Tua Tagovailoa

With Travis Kelce having 20,000 fewer votes than Tua Tagovailoa on the Pro Bowl voting list, fans had mixed opinions. Some think Tua has way more votes than he should have while others think that Kelce should have a lot more than him.

Other fans think that Kelce has more votes than usual due to 'Swiftie' fans showing their support for the tight end.

Here's how fans on social media reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who is having a better season at their respective positions, Tua Tagovailoa or Travis Kelce?

Tua Tagovailoa during Miami Dolphins v Washington Commanders

Both Travis Kelce and Tua Tagovailoa have had a phenomenal season thus far in 2023.

Kelce has recorded 74 receptions for 813 yards and five touchdowns. He will very likely surpass the 1,000-yard mark, which would be the eighth consecutive season he accomplished the milestone. He's helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to an 8-4 record.

Tua Tagovailoa has led his Miami Dolphins to a 9-3 record. Along the way, he's completed 70.1 percent of his passes while throwing for 3,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Both players are playing at the top of their game and are one of the best players at their respective positions.

Who do you think deserves more Pro Bowl nods?