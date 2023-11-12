Before seeing off Taylor Swift for her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Travis Kelce made sure to treat her to a fancy date.

On Friday, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs took the pop star to dinner at Elena, an upscale restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel. That night's performance had been called off because of inclement weather, but they were able to make the most of their time.

As it turned out, Swift's father Scott (the gray-haired, gray-clad man walking before them in the video below) was also present:

Travis Kelce reacts to tale of elder brother Jason abandoning wife Kylie

Even when he theoretically should be, Travis Kelce is not abandoning the new love of his life. That is why when he reacted with stunned horror and disgust when his elder brother Jason recalled a rather harrowing event earlier in life on the newest episode of New Heights.

The story goes that, in 2016, the Philadelphia Eagles center and his then-girlfriend Kylie McDevitt were in Hawaii for a vacation when someone suddenly shouted "Shark!" He then ran away as far and fast as possible, leaving Kylie behind (starts at 8:40):

"I high-tailed in reverse. I don't ask questions. I'm not asking questions.

"I am headed inland! Kylie is like, 'Where are you going, J?' I didn't even say a word. I just kept going straight. I was in full panic mode."

The star tight end was in disbelief at such an action:

"Shut the f**k up. There's no way. You couldn’t even echo the call?"

What Travis Kelce's father Ed thinks about Taylor Swift relationship

While this is the first time Travis Kelce has met Taylor Swift's father, his own father has met the pop star, and by all accounts, he is very supportive of the "friendship". Telling ET's Nischelle Turner (via Tionah Lee), he said:

"I just think it's great. They're two wonderful people and they are enjoying each other's company and supporting each other. I think she's very genuine.

"I think they're a wonderful couple. I think they deserve a great friendship with each other, and if it ever goes to more than that."

Swift's Eras Tour next stops at Rio de Janeiro's Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos, right as Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs resume play.