Yesterday, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones signed a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The news came after the Eagles placed wide receiver Quez Watkins on injured reserve, sidelining him for a minimum of four weeks.

Jones, who spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, played in 10 games and caught 24 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the acquisition, Eagles center Jason Kelce, and his brother Travis, spoke about the signing on their podcast, New Heights.

Travis was hyped for the Eagles for signing Jones, saying it was a good pickup.

"Yeah, that's a wild pickup, man. But fu**ing hell. I mean, if he comes out and plays like Julio Jones can play. I mean, that's a damn good fu**ing pick up."

Jason then spoke about what the signing means to the team and thinks it's good because Jones has been a successful player and his and Eagles' success can rub off on one another.

"I mean, I don't really know what to say. I mean, welcome to the team, brother. We will take big, fast, athletic freaks of nature any day of the week. We already had a great receiving corps, and this is just going to add to it. He's been on teams that have been really successful, college and the NFL. You know, this guy. I'm assuming I have never met him, admittedly.

"But generally, when you're around that much greatness, it rubs off on you or you're the one that's doing the rubbing off of. So I have a feeling that this guy is just going to be good to have around the building, being to be a part of the team. And he's going to bring value to our organization. So welcome to the team, brother."

What does Julio Jones bring to the table for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Julio Jones during Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Julio Jones will now be playing on his fourth different team in the last four years. After an illustrious career with the Atlanta Falcons, he was traded to the Tennessee Titans in 2021 and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

Health has been a concern for the ageing receiver, as he hasn't played more than 10 games in a single season since 2019. The last time Jones recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in a single season was in 2018.

The Eagles have lacked production at the wide receiver position outside of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

If Jones can come back healthy and shake off the rust, he could become a good third option at receiver for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

