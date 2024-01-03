Travis Kelce's managers shut down conspiracy theory over Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce has tapped into his celebrity status by hosting Saturday Night Live after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He also started a podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and starred in several commercials.

However, he became a mainstream name when he started dating 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift. While speculations about their relationship being a publicity stunt have surfaced, Kelce’s managers, Aaron and Andre Eanes, revealed they are really in love.

Taylor Swift is a curve ball in the plan laid out by Travis Kelce’s team

The New York Times’ Zach Schonbrun wrote that the Eanes brothers had planned to make Travis Kelce a celebrity beyond football circles, which started before he met Taylor Swift.

However, they admitted that their romantic relationship expedited their strategy. Kelce and the Eames brothers developed their plan to advance the All-Pro tight end’s brand after the Kansas City Chiefs’ second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

Aside from the SNL stint, their strategy included endorsement deals with non-traditional NFL partners like Experian and Pfizer.

These initiatives were laid out to bolster Kelce’s ability to become a primary pitchman. They are also building the groundwork for launching Kelce’s clothing brand and taking measures to launch his acting career.

The Eanes brothers are in the middle of this whirlwind because they are Kelce’s co-pilots in this takeoff. Andre Eanes manages Kelce’s 28 investment portfolios, while his brother Aaron isn’t a typical agent who negotiates player contracts. Instead, he oversees the tight end’s career like it’s done in the music industry.

The Eanes brothers helped Travis Kelce land a feature story in a 2015 Complex Magazine issue. They also greenlit the Catching Kelce reality dating program and refrained from doing television shows under that genre again.

How did the Eanes brothers end up managing Travis Kelce’s interests in football and beyond?

Kelce has known the Eanes brothers since college. While playing at the University of Cincinnati, he met Andre Eanes through his college roommate, D.J. Woods. Kelce gets V.I.P. passes in clubs around Cincinnati because Eanes started an event management business while still in college.

Meanwhile, Aaron Eanes studied sports management and entrepreneurship at Bowling Green State University when he signed up Travis Kelce as A&A Management’s second client. They pitched the idea of going beyond being just a football player by managing his investments and entertainment interests.

The Eanes coordinate with other members of Kelce’s associates (and close friends) outside football, which includes personal chef Kumar Ferguson, trainer Alex Skacel, brand strategist Danielle Salzedo and agent Mike Simon.