Travis Kelce's mom Donna says Chiefs TE was 'possessed' for AFC title clash vs Ravens: "He was on a mission"

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl again, and his mom, Donna Kelce, couldn't be prouder.

Donna is usually seen at most games to support Travis and Jason Kelce. She was the proudest mother at the Super Bowl last year, and will surely step up to cheer for Travis at the 2024 Super Bowl.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Donna spoke about Travis and the Chiefs' stunning AFC title win against the Baltimore Ravens. Kelce and Patrick Mahomes led the team to victory, securing another trip to the Super Bowl.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I just looked at him and I said, 'You were possessed,'" Donna said. "It was just the most amazing feats I've ever seen him accomplish. He was on a mission... a mission to make sure that they won this game. Everything just fit into place. It all worked well and I was amazed at how they could all come together like that".

She spoke about Travis' words on his New Heights podcast, mentioning how special this year has been.

"It's so difficult to get there and to be able to get there two times in a row, this was very special."

Donna will be watching the game from the VIP suite with her older son, Jason Kelce, and the rest of the family.

Travis Kelce's mother Donna lays down surreal NFL experience

Not everyone can say their two children are Super Bowl-winning NFL stars.

Donna Kelce, through her sons, has seen her ups and downs in the league, making sure to cheer on both sons. Of course, as the Kelce brothers continue to gain fame, their family also lands in the spotlight.

In another interview with PEOPLE, Donna spoke about their NFL journey and how they're achieving success after a tough ride.

“It’s been really surreal and a fun ride to be on,” Donna said.

“Being able to be with my kids — the experiences, the places, enjoying people I’ve never met before. And I’m very happy they get to enjoy the fruits of their labor, because it’s [been] a tough ride to get where they are now,” Donna added.

Donna also spoke about their retirement, mentioning how she believes Jason and Travis Kelce will continue to do something related to the NFL.

Furthermore, fans have also been tuned in to Donna's moments with Taylor Swift, who is currently dating Travis.

Expand Tweet

While staying away from commenting on Travis Kelce's relationship publically, Donna has stated that she is indeed happy for the new power couple on the block.