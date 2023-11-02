Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce passes her verdict on Taylor Swift's 'talent’

Travis Kelce's budding romance with Taylor Swift has also brought the Kansas City Chiefs star's family into the limelight. Whether it is his parents or brother Jason Kelce, everyone has been on the receiving end of a little more attention than what they're used to.

Donna Kelce, who went viral for spending some time in the VIP room with Taylor Swift, has constantly been asked about her son's relationship and the effect it has had on her life.

Unprepared for the influx of attention, Travis Kelce's mother is convinced she's living in another universe these days. Speaking in detail about her conversation with TS, Donna also spoke about Swift's talent, and whether she is a fan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked about being a bonafide Swiftie, Donna said:

"I would say not. My era was Earth, Wind and Fire, Chaka Khan, things like that. That's more my music."

She did, however, appreciate her talent.

"But obviously, talent is talent."

Expand Tweet

Though Swift might not make music for Donna's tastes, Kelce's mother was clearly appreciative of Swift's talent and immense success.

Also speaking of their viral moment, Donna revealed what they spoke about while Travis Kelce was on the field.

"You know what it was, I was talking about this: you know when the commercial people come out in the orange gloves and they’re on the field. I was mentioning when they go like this. The commercial is over and they can play again."

Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce found the undue attention 'annoying'

While discussing Swift, Donna spoke about the increase in attention toward her and the rest of the family.

"It's been a ride. That's for sure. Sometimes I feel I'm on some kind of a different planet. I'm like, 'What has my life become?' "

During an earlier interview, she also referred to it as 'annoying'. However, Donna admitted that people have been mostly sweet:

"At times, it gets a little annoying, but most of the time people are just so, so sweet. So kind. So generous. And you know, I can't but - what mother doesn’t like to hear their kids are great?"

Expand Tweet

Of course, Swift has also spent some time with Travis Kelce's father Ed.

That being said, as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift continue to navigate through their fairly new relationship, one can expect more conversations between Mama Kelce, Ed and the rest of the family.