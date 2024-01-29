Travis Kelce’s teammate says Taylor Swift ‘tore up parlays’ as Chiefs escalate trash talk after beating Ravens

In a pretty surprising upset, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs went on the road and beat the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens were the top seed and had dominated all year long, but the Chiefs proved to have just enough to beat them by a single touchdown.

The Taylor Swift craze that's sweeping the nation will continue into the Super Bowl as a result. Her presence at games has irked some fans, and that plus the elongated success of the Chiefs had many NFL fans hoping for Baltimore to win.

That didn't happen, and Chiefs star Drue Tranquill is happy that Swift and company were able to bust up so many bets against them.

Tranquill shouted out his coach and the folklore architect on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Big Red, T Swift, & the boys just tore your parlay up again."

There have been several jokes about Swift's role on the team, with some people laughingly wondering if she deserves a Super Bowl ring if their magical run can continue one more week.

Most people are joking about it, but there's a lot of frustration about her position in the NFL world, despite the fact that she's just trying to support her boyfriend, who has been playing out of this world through the playoffs.

The Taylor Swift effect on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

It's impossible to definitively state whether any outside factor does or does not play a role in the games' outcomes, and it's impossible to definitively state whether or not Taylor Swift makes the Kansas City Chiefs play better.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the game

They're not unbeaten in her presence, but she's attended the playoff games thus far and they have won all three. Two of them were on the road and as underdogs, so it's fair to say that this was unexpected.

Defeating the Buffalo Bills on the road and doing the same to Baltimore was not expected, but the Chiefs are still standing. Can they use the Swift magic, if she does indeed attend the Super Bowl (reports suggest she will), for one more upset victory?