Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs got a lump of coal on Christmas as the franchise suffered a rare late-season defeat and an even rarer one against an AFC West opponent. The Raiders defeated the Chiefs in what might have been the worst game of Patrick Mahomes' career, with two defensive scores earned by the Raiders.

Kelce is still processing the loss and he appears to be out of patience based on statements made on the New Heights podcast. He said:

"Just can't catch a rhythm and... it's not just the Raiders, it's been it's been a lot of teams that we've played, just trying to catch a rhythm and catch stride. Knowing that we got guys that we can win with and it's just a frustrating f***ing experience right now and every single day we're going in here fixing it."

The tight end continued, declaring everyone on offense as part of the problem:

"I promise you guys. It's not just one guy. It's not just me playing like dog shit. It's not just us not being able to get the run game going. It's not just us not being on the same page passing wise. It's everybody's in this f***ing thing together. ... it's really just our defense that's keeping us in games."

Travis Kelce's 100-yard drought continues

Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

Once upon a time, Travis Kelce was able to lock in 100-yard games as often as many top receivers. However, it has now been more than two full months since the tight end's last 100-yard game. He's had two such efforts this year with 124 yards and 179 yards against the Denver Broncos and Chargers on October 12 and 22. He also hasn't eclipsed ten catches since those back-to-back explosions.

That said, Travis Kelce fans will be quick to remind that the tight end has gotten close with at least 80 yards in three additional games. However, one needs to go back to December 10 to find his last demonstration of hitting that bar.

The American's touchdown totals this season also have taken a hit. With two games to go, he's earned just five scores, with his most recent one coming on November 20 in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He also had a fumble in that contest.

At this point, Travis Kelce and the team's offense has been in a slump and it has been costing them games. Since starting 6-1, the Chiefs have gone 3-5 and now need to be clutch to pull out a division title.

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and Broncos are still alive in the divisional race. If either team wins out and the Chiefs lose out, the resulting home playoff game would not go to Kansas City for the first time since 2015.

