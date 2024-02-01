Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift try to keep the details of their relationship as private as possible. That's a tough task for two people who are as successful and popular as they are. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show," and although he spoke about the AFC title win and Super Bowl LVIII, he also was asked about his relationship.

McAfee asked Kelce if he and Swift hear the noise around them and the disparaging comments about their relationship. As some people complain about Swift being shown during Chiefs' games, Kelce went on to say that they are just two normal people in a relationship who support each other as they pursue their career aspirations.

"We're just two people in a relationship supporting each other.We enjoy ever single bit of it and it's been a wonderful year," Kelce said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Pat McAfee has been supportive of Kelce and Swift the last few months as the couple continued to make headlines. Earlier in the week he called out the 'haters' who are upset with the relationship.

The former Indianapolis Colts' punter said he didn't understand how people could be upset that two people are happy and are nothing but supportive of each other.

Super Bowl LVIII schedule will prevent Travis Kelce from attending the Grammy Awards

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have both said in separate interviews that they will continue to show up and support each other. Swift has done so by attending Kansas City Chiefs games, and Kelce flew to Argentina during the bye week to attend one of her concerts.

Speculation continues to grow on if Swift will be able to make it back to the United States for Super Bowl LVIII or not. Travis Kelce confirmed that he will not be able to attend the Grammys this upcoming Sunday in Los Angeles.

While on "The Pat McAfee Show." he said that the Chiefs have practice on Saturday and then will fly to Las Vegas on Sunday. He is confident thought that Swift will come out of the awards show victorious.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for," Kelce said.

"Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week."

Expand Tweet

Seeing that this is the biggest game of the season, Kelce has a good excuse for being absent from the awards show.