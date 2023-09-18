Travis Kelce takes full notice of Rich Eisen’s Taylor Swift stunt

All that fans can talk about these days is whether Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are romantically dating each other. The internet began circling the two when the Chiefs tight end admitted he couldn't offer the Grammy-winning singer a handmade bracelet. It's not just the fans who are happy to know that there might be something allegedly romantic boiling between the two; game analysts have also joined in the fun.

Recently, Rich Eisen, the host of The Rich Eisen Show, decided to turn into a pun genius by incorporating as many Taylor Swift songs as he could in his live commentary. A joint post was uploaded from Eisen's and the NFL's official accounts.

The caption of the post was:

"Look what you made me do, @killatrav"

While the caption in the video was:

"I've been listening to a lot of Taylor Swift lately..."

Fans found the puns and quips to be funny and commented their reactions in the comment section. Among them was Travis Kelce, who was also impressed by Eisen's ability to name as many as eight songs.

Pat McAfee expressed his excitement for the potential pairing of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

The rumors about Swift and Kelce's alleged relationship have been in the news for a long time now. And why should it not be? Taylor Swift is the biggest pop star the world has ever seen, and Travis Kelce is one of the top talents in the NFL, having won two Super Bowl rings.

When the former punter, Pat McAfee, learned about their alleged dating rumor, he could not stop himself from acting excited and wishing well for the alleged couple. He said on his show:

"Way to go Travis. All of a sudden she's singing a song about Travis? Exactly. That's the way it goes. Yeah. I'm so pumped for Trav. Next album is going to be huge. Very happy for the new couple if they're real."

Although fans and other NFL personalities have embraced the rumor, Travis Kelce and Tayloe Swift haven't said anything about the rumor and seem to be dedicated in their respective fields at present.