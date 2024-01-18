Every day it appears that there is a new update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been together since last summer and have been public about their relationship since last fall.

While fans of both Swift and Kelce are supportive of the couple, they appear to have had enough of the constant media updates. PEOPLE magazine recently published an article that cited a source close to the couple. This person reported that the couple is happy together and having fun but is just trying to see where their relationship goes.

The post on PEOPLE magazine's Instagram account was flooded with comments from supporters of the couple. The most popular response was that they wish people would leave the couple alone and give them space to figure out their relationship. Others said that the source didn't have any kind of news, they are just being a normal couple and dating.

Below are some of the comments on the Instagram post about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce:

Philadelphia jeweler offers $1 million ring to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Fans who are upset with the attention that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship has been given won't be happy about an offer from a jeweler. Steven Singer, of Steven Singer Jewelers, recently announced his offer of a $1 million custom engagement ring for the couple.

While the couple hasn't announced plans to get engaged, Singer also told Page Six that he knows that they could afford their own ring. The Philadelphia-based jeweler also told the publication that if Travis Kelce bought the ring from him and didn't get it for free, he would donate the $1 million to a charity of their choice.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end right now is solely focused on the NFL playoffs. The Chiefs will play their first road playoff game in the Patrick Mahomes era this weekend in Orchard Park against the Buffalo Bills.