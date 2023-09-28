Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's privacy breach over viral photos leaves Chiefs star Justin Reid outraged

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the center of attention since the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. Despite the team's dominant 40-10 win over the Chicago Bears, fans were focused on Swift cheering for the tight end from Kelce's VIP box. In fact, the pop singer was celebrating the win with Kelce's mother.

After the game, both Taylor and Travis Kelce were seen leaving the venue together. As expected, a few fans ended up photographing the two together, even during their date after the win.

However, not everyone was happy about the breach of privacy. After all, some places don't allow photography, making sure to ensure everyone's privacy. While TMZ reported of Swift attending another Chiefs game in Week 4, some additional photos of the two celebrities were circulated.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid expressed his displeasure over the images, stating that people shouldn't snap pictures when it's prohibited. He took to Twitter/X to share his thoughts:

"Whoever takes photos at a private event that specifically states no photography is LAME."

Chiefs safety Mike Edwards agreed with Reid.

Edwards made his point with two exclamation marks, noting down the urgency of the matter.

Despite the constant discussion of his public life, Kelce has often talked about keeping it private, especially with Taylor Swift involved.

Travis Kelce on paparazzi following him after the Taylor Swift linkup

While on the "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason, Travis Kelce ended up speaking about the paparazzi outside his house:

"I'm noticing a few things. The paparazzi outside my house."

Apparently, everyone is waiting for another appearance from the rumored couple.

While also discussing Taylor showing up, Kelce referred to her spontaneousness as 'ballsy':

"That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her, the friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course. It was just impressive."

Focusing on his exit with Taylor, Travis added:

“To see the slow-motion chest bumps, too see the high-fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was excited. It was definitely a game I will remember, that’s sure. Then we just slid off in my getaway car at the end."

As of now, Swift is rumored to be attending the Kansas City Chiefs game vs. the New York Jets on Sunday.