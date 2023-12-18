Trevor Lawrence injury update: Latest on Jaguars QB for Week 16 Fantasy Football

Trevor Lawrence has had a rough go of it the last few weeks. Not only is he 0-3 over his last three starts, he has been injured in just about all of them.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are struggling, and Lawrence's health has taken a beating over the last few weeks, so what's his status moving forward?

Trevor Lawrence injury update

Trevor Lawrence is injured again.

Trevor Lawrence suffered a concussion in the latest in a three-game slide. What was a once very promising season has taken a turn for the worse as the Jaguars cling to a tiebreaker lead. There are three teams at 8-6 in that division.

The latest loss to the Baltimore Ravens brought the Jaguars to this tie, with Lawrence suffering the concussion. If he misses any time, their division aspirations and playoff hopes will take a huge hit.

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts got key wins this week, which brought them into the tie. If Lawrence misses any time and the Jaguars' slide doesn't end, they could be left looking up in a division they once held the keys to.

Concussions are very tricky and are often difficult to recover from in time. With just one week between games, Lawrence's status for Week 16 is definitely up in the air. It will be one to monitor going forward.

What happened to Trevor Lawrence?

During the loss to the Ravens, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sustained a blow to the head. He was eventually placed in the concussion protocol, which is the standard procedure when head injuries occur.

That does make it very difficult to predict his status moving forward. Sometimes, players clear the concussion protocol with ease and get back the next week. Other times, it's a lingering injury that takes more than one week to recover from.

As it stands, the severity of the concussion is unknown. It's unclear if Lawrence is going to be able to even practice this week, let alone play in Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When will Trevor Lawrence return?

Trevor Lawrence may miss some time.

Trevor Lawrence's status for Week 16 is in serious doubt. There's been no report just yet, but there's a strong possibility that he misses that matchup. If so, he would likely return in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers.

While the Jaguars can ill-afford to lean on CJ Beathard for a game as they try to end their losing streak, a week off might be good for Lawrence. He suffered a brutal ankle injury in Week 14 and had to leave the game, unable to walk.

Somehow, he suited up the next week and played the following week. He's pretty clearly banged up. While the Jaguars can't afford for him to sit, a concussion forcing him out might give him some much-needed time to heal his head and the rest of his body.

A true competitor, Lawrence wants to be out there. His concussion may make that decision for him, though, this weekend.