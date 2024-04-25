Trey Hendrickson landing spots: Top 3 teams that should target 3x Pro Bowl DE for trade

Trey Hendrickson presented a surprising request to the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, with the EDGE defender asking to be traded from the team as he seeks a new deal. While this is more of a PR move in order to get a better salary proposal, a trade request always points out that a player is willing to leave.

There would be no shortage of suitors for the edge defender in case he's available, and with the NFL Draft happening on Thursday, all 31 other teams learned of a valuable pass rusher who might be available for the right price.

Check out three teams that could target Trey Hendrickson

3 teams that should explore a trade for Trey Hendrickson

1 - New England Patriots

Talk about a team who will need to get creative. The Patriots have enough cap space to accommodate Hendrickson's desired salary in case he moves there and they definitely need an EDGE to put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, so this would make perfect sense for the team.

Which brings us to the question: the Patriots had the money and the need during free agency, so why they've waited so long? By trading for the pass rusher, they would correct a mistake made in March.

2 - Washington Commanders

Speaking about pass rushers and trades, well, what better team to talk about this than the Washington Commanders? Entering a rebuilding phase, the Commanders dealt both Chase Young and Montez Sweat on the same day during 2023's trade deadline.

They signed Clelin Ferrell and Dante Fowler during free agency, but at this point, they're just famous names in the league without production to show for. With Jayden Daniels arriving on the team on a rookie contract, money would not be a problem for them.

3 - Arizona Cardinals

Another team with enough money and a need in EDGE is Arizona - but at least they made some smart moves during free agency to avoid criticism. The Cardinals have a lot of assets to trade in this upcoming trade, so they would probably be ok with giving a mid or late-round pick to the Bengals for Trey Hendrickson's services.