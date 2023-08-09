Trey Lance not being QB1 leaves fans calling out 49ers for not drafting Ja’Marr Chase and Micah Parsons

Trey Lance, Ja'Marr Chase, and Micah Parsons were all on the board when the San Francisco 49ers drafted what they assumed would be their quarterback of the future.

Instead, what they now have is a backup quarterback for seventh-round pick Brock Purdy.

According to the team's released unofficial depth chart, Purdy leads as the starter with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold battling for the second spot and Brandon Allen at third.

Fans were quick to discuss the situation on Reddit, lamenting the talent they could have drafted instead:

Trey Lance trade potentially robbed 49ers of Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill at Miami Dolphins Training Camp

The losses aren't realized until the quarterback officially ends his time with the San Francisco 49ers, but it isn't looking good by any measure.

The quarterback was drafted in the first round of 2021 via a trade that moved them up nine spots. In order to do that, they sent the Miami Dolphins two first-round picks, and a third-round pick.

Yahoo Sports noted that the Dolphins then used those picks to get Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Bradley Chubb. In other words, the 49ers could have had Jimmy Garoppolo throwing to the core of the Dolphins' current offense if they had decided to build around Garoppolo instead of attempting to go in another direction.

Garoppolo proved that he could get the team to a Super Bowl with his current weapons. However, adding Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to Kyle Shanahan's offense (which had elevated Matt Ryan from a mid-tier quarterback to an NFL MVP) might have been able to do the same for Garoppolo.

They might have even gotten a discount for Tyreek Hill, considering the 49ers don't share a conference with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why can't the 49ers quarterbacks stay healthy?

Brock Purdy at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance missed most of the 2022 season, essentially duplicating the fears brought on by Garoppolo. In other words, they spent an arm and a leg for the quarterback to avoid injury purgatory and are still facing the same problem with both Lance and Purdy coming off notable injuries.

Purdy is cleared for duty and expected to play in Week 1, but the injury concern still exists as a new name in the league without a large sample size to draw on. At this point, the number of injuries suffered by the quarterbacks might need an investigation on their own.

Whether it's their workout routine, nutrition, the staff, or a combination, the true Achilles heel for the franchise might be something outside of quarterback. Regardless, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for Trey Lance.