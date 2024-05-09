Treylon Burks trade update: Titans "plan to move on" from 2022 1st round pick

Treylon Burks has spent his entire career with the Tennessee Titans since being selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. While he turned in massive numbers during his college football career with the Arkansas Razorbacks, he has failed to make much of an impact in the pros.

While injuries may have something to do with his lack of production, Burks has totaled just 665 yards and a touchdown across two seasons with the Titans. This has contributed to his rumored availability on the trade block ahead of the 2024 NFL season. ESPN senior writer Mike Clay recently speculated on his trade rumors.

"With Tyler Boyd and Zay Jones visiting, it really seems like the Titans are planning to move on from Treylon Burks. I'm curious to see if a WR-needy team takes a shot on the 24-year-old former first-round pick."

The Titans have been making an effort to improve their wide receivers in recent years since trading away AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Burks was supposed to be his primary replacement, but it hasn't quite worked out that way. This has resulted in them adding veterans DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley, pushing Burks down the depth chart.

The fact that the Titans have also recently signed Tyler Boyd in free agency could further suggest that they are looking to move on from Burks.

Bears could continue an aggressive offseason by adding Treylon Burks

The Chicago Bears have been one of the most aggressive teams in the entire NFL during the offseason. In addition to selecting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they also added a plethora of other weapons around him. This includes Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift and Rome Odunze.

The Bears are rumored to be interested in adding Treylon Burks, so their proactive offseason may not even be done just yet. They appear focused on surrounding their rookie quarterback with the best situation possible to potentially develop into a superstar.

With DJ Moore already on their roster to join the additions of Allen and Odunze, wide receiver is surely not a position of need for the Bears. This doesn't necessarily mean they will avoid making additional upgrades, such as potentially getting a formerly high-rated prospect at a bargain price.

