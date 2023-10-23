For the second time this season, Tua Tagovailoa has come up short in a game.

The Miami Dolphins and their star quarterback visited the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, looking to join their AFC rival Kansas City Chiefs at 6-1. Instead, they were defeated 17-31 and fell to 5-2 (still good for the lead in the AFC East, however).

Many on X (formerly Twitter) mocked them afterward:

A recap of Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins' loss at Eagles

The game began slowly, with both the Dolphins and Eagles restricted to a field goal each.

But in the second quarter, Jalen Hurts cracked the endzone twice, first on this well-placed short-range pass to tight end Dallas Goedert:

The Eagles then pulled off their trademark tush push to get their quarterback into the end zone for a 14-point lead:

But Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill ended the first half with their usual connection:

In the third quarter, the Dolphins stunned the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field when Kader Kohou deflected a pass into the hands of Jerome Baker, who returned it for the game-tying touchdown:

But Hurts atoned for the mistake by finding AJ Brown just before time expired:

In the fourth quarter, Darius Slay intercepted Tagovailoa:

And the ensuing drive concluded with a touchdown rush by Kenneth Gainwell:

The final score was confirmed by this defensive stop:

What did Tua Tagovailoa, rest of Dolphins, say after loss?

After the game, the Miami Dolphins met the press for their usual post-game conference. Tua Tagovailoa was among the first to speak, and one of the issues he was asked about was his game-changing interception. He said:

"It was just an underthrow."

Meanwhile, one of his teammates, who was not named, told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques:

"The next team we play is gonna feel it."

Head coach Mike McDaniel, meanwhile, reflected on how it felt for himself and his team:

“If you’re going to lose games you want it to be against a really good team and you want it to hurt. The collection of coaches and players in the locker room are hurting because they feel like they left some plays on the field.”

Next for the Dolphins is a rematch with the New England Patriots exactly a week from now.