Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah drops 2-word celebratory message for Malik Washington's 9-yard TD during Dolphins' 34-10 win vs. Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Tagovailoa, couldn’t hide her excitement after rookie wide receiver Malik Washington scored during Miami’s 34-10 victory over Atlanta on Sunday.

Ad

She shared a clip of the broadcast on her Instagram story, along with a brief caption.

Tua threw four touchdown passes in the matchup. Washington’s 9-yard catch came before halftime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and added to Miami’s first-half lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Annah posted the highlight on her story. The touchdown came with just 11 seconds left in the second quarter.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Let’s gooo!!!” Annah wrote.

Tua Tagovailoa's wife Anna drops 2-word celebratory message in IG

Tua evaded pressure and threw on the move to Washington for the end zone strike. The win helped end the Dolphins' three-game skid.

Ad

Trending

Tua Tagovailoa's defense dominates Atlanta in all phases

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Miami’s defense stifled Atlanta all afternoon, holding the Falcons to 213 total yards and allowing just two third-down conversions on 11 attempts. The Dolphins’ front seven also limited Atlanta to 45 rushing yards.

Ad

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson never found momentum. He managed 25 rushing yards and lost a fumble inside the Miami 20-yard line. Robinson finished with 48 total yards.

Tagovailoa completed 20 of 26 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with De’Von Achane, Washington, Jaylen Waddle and Ollie Gordon II. He avoided turnovers and displayed precision throughout the game. Tagovailoa entered the week tied for the league lead in interceptions.

The Dolphins quarterback was listed as questionable before kickoff due to an illness and a swollen eye. His strong performance came after his benching late in the 31-6 loss to Cleveland in Week 7.

Ad

Waddle bounced back from a quiet outing versus the Browns, recording five receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Kirk Cousins started for Atlanta in place of the injured Michael Penix Jr., throwing for 173 yards. The Falcons were without receiver Drake London and defensive end Zach Harrison. Their only touchdown came late in the fourth quarter on a short Tyler Allgeier run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.