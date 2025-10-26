Tua Tagovailoa's wife Annah drops 2-word celebratory message for Malik Washington's 9-yard TD during Dolphins' 34-10 win vs. Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Tagovailoa, couldn’t hide her excitement after rookie wide receiver Malik Washington scored during Miami’s 34-10 victory over Atlanta on Sunday.
She shared a clip of the broadcast on her Instagram story, along with a brief caption.
Tua threw four touchdown passes in the matchup. Washington’s 9-yard catch came before halftime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and added to Miami’s first-half lead.
Annah posted the highlight on her story. The touchdown came with just 11 seconds left in the second quarter.
“Let’s gooo!!!” Annah wrote.
Tua evaded pressure and threw on the move to Washington for the end zone strike. The win helped end the Dolphins' three-game skid.
Tua Tagovailoa's defense dominates Atlanta in all phases
Miami’s defense stifled Atlanta all afternoon, holding the Falcons to 213 total yards and allowing just two third-down conversions on 11 attempts. The Dolphins’ front seven also limited Atlanta to 45 rushing yards.
Falcons running back Bijan Robinson never found momentum. He managed 25 rushing yards and lost a fumble inside the Miami 20-yard line. Robinson finished with 48 total yards.
Tagovailoa completed 20 of 26 passes for 205 yards and four touchdowns, connecting with De’Von Achane, Washington, Jaylen Waddle and Ollie Gordon II. He avoided turnovers and displayed precision throughout the game. Tagovailoa entered the week tied for the league lead in interceptions.
The Dolphins quarterback was listed as questionable before kickoff due to an illness and a swollen eye. His strong performance came after his benching late in the 31-6 loss to Cleveland in Week 7.
Waddle bounced back from a quiet outing versus the Browns, recording five receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.
Kirk Cousins started for Atlanta in place of the injured Michael Penix Jr., throwing for 173 yards. The Falcons were without receiver Drake London and defensive end Zach Harrison. Their only touchdown came late in the fourth quarter on a short Tyler Allgeier run.
