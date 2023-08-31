Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill won't face any punishment from the National Football League. The wide receiver was being investigated by the NFL after an altercation with a dock employee at a marina in South Florida on Father's Day.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported the news that the NFL won't be taking an action. Video of the incident shows Hill confronting the marina employee and allegedly slap him in the face. The dock worker apparently was in the process of telling two women they weren't permitted from being on a boat docked at the marina.

While Hill is hel back by another man, another clip of the video shows the Dolphins wide receiver trying to confront the employee again. No charges were filed in the incident and now the NFL doesn't want to pursue any further action either.

Fans on social media weren't too surprised that the NFL wouldn't suspend Tyreek Hill. In fact some compared his situation to other NFL players who were suspended. Asking what the difference in discipline is for Roger Goodell and the league.

Another fan went as far as to say that Tyreek Hill is "Antonio Brown 2.0" and that he too won't learn from his actions. The Miami Dolphins can now prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with their wide receiver active.

Tyreek Hill reveals how he studies for opposing defenses

NFL players typically spend each week studying videos of their upcoming opponents. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill told reporters his way of studying opposing defenses. He plays the iconic and well-known NFL video game, Madden.

Hill made the admission that he doesn't watch any game films. He said his way of studying is to play Madden the night before a game.

"Madden has a good tell of how good players are. So I just played Madden the night before and I go look at all the ratings. So let’s say, for instance, they had Steve Nelson and Derek Stingley over there. Two phenomenal players, by the way. I just go get on Madden, I go to the EA rosters, then I scroll down and see what their awareness is, their speed is and their strength, and that’s how I get a good tell on them.”

Hill said that by playing against the top defensive players on each team he can gauge their speed and strength. It allows him to come up with ways to make plays against them. It's not the most conventional way to prepare, but it works for him.

