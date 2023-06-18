Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has never been shy about posting his thoughts on social media, but this latest one is rather interesting. In the midst of a break after Miami finished up OTAs and minicamp, Hill clearly has time on his hands.

With the break between the end of minicamp and the beginning of training camp, Hill has reportedly been asked a rather interesting question a lot recently and he took to social media to figure out what it means.

Hill posted via his Twitter account asking what a DILF is as he has been getting so many text messages about it.

This led to the following reaction by a fan in response to Hill's question.

"Don’t flatter yourself tyreek."

Other NFL fans followed suit and gave their thoughts on Tyreek Hill's rather interesting question.

Luca @lucaiantorno twitter.com/cheetah/status… Ty Hill @cheetah What is a dilf? All these people texting me some wild stuff What is a dilf? All these people texting me some wild stuff Bruh you goofy af for this Bruh you goofy af for this😂😂😂 twitter.com/cheetah/status…

Bijan Szn @smgyouafool Ty Hill @cheetah What is a dilf? All these people texting me some wild stuff What is a dilf? All these people texting me some wild stuff Lmao I got hit with that this morning twitter.com/cheetah/status… Lmao I got hit with that this morning twitter.com/cheetah/status…

It appears that most are in agreement with thier thoughts on Hill's NSFW question. We aren't going to elaborate what it stands for, so for those that do not know, Google is your friend on this one.

Whether or not Tyreek Hill does or does not know the answer to his question is unknown, but one thing is for sure, lots of NFL fans know what it means.

Tyreek Hill aiming for Super Bowl with Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

After a successful first season with the Dolphins on a personal level, Hill will want to win the Super Bowl while in Miami. The offense led by Tua Tagovailoa is potent with Hill and Jaylen Waddle, while the defense added Jalen Ramsey to further bolster the unit.

Hill is coming off a career-best year in Miami as he totaled 1,710 yards from 119 receptions and averaged 100.6 yards per game (all career highs) and seven touchdowns.

But if the Dolphins are to make a serious Super Bowl run, then in all likelihood, Tyreek Hill will need to repeat those numbers.

The AFC East is now a gauntlet with both the Buffalo Bills not going anywhere and the New York Jets, with the newly acquired Aaron Rodgers, in Super Bowl contention. Getting to the postseason will not be easy for Miami.

But with a receiver like Tyreek Hill, who for some, is the best receiver in football, the Dolphins will have a chance to not only make the postseason but go on a deep run that might just end with Hill hoisting the Lombardi trophy.

