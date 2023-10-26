Tyreek Hill injury update: Latest on Dolphins WR for Fantasy Football Week 8

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is arguably the best in his category in the NFL at the moment. He's on pace to beat numerous pass-catching records in 2023 and is a key part of Miami's offensive identity.

However, the perennial Pro Bowler is dealing with injuries heading into Week 8. In this article, we will give you an injury update on Hill as well as a potential return date. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Tyreek Hill Injury Update

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Tyreek Hill did not practice on Wednesday because of a hip injury. This is the first practice session the speedy wideout has missed in the 2023 NFL season.

Hence, Miami Dolphins fans could be forgiven for being worried ahead of their Week 8 game against the New England Patriots. Hill is a major part of how they play, with his unique physical gifts being the perfect outlet for Tua Tagovailoa's calculated dimes.

What happened to Tyreek Hill?

Tyreek Hill sustained a hip injury in his team's close Week 7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Interestingly, Hill was decently efficient in that game, making 11 catches and amassing 88 receiving yards and one TD, albeit in a losing cause. Following the game, Hill missed his first training session in Miami since being traded to the franchise from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill's injury couldn't have come at a worse time, as the veteran pass catcher joins the likes of Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Jaylen Waddle (back) on the treatment table.

Their status will be closely monitored ahead of Week 8. Hill’s will be of a higher concern for Miami, as it's not easy to replace 900 plus receiving yards and seven TDs in seven games worth of productivity.

When will Tyreek Hill return?

Few players are as important to the way their teams play as Hill is to Mike McDaniels' Miami Dolphins.

Hill is the quickest player in the league's fastest offense, and his ability as a deep threat forces teams to double cover him, leaving other offensive talents wide open. Hence, the unavailability of the player could prove detrimental to his team's fortunes in the coming weeks.

However, Hill's injury doesn't appear serious. The pacy wideout should be back in action for Week 8 as the Dolphins look to improve their 5-2 record against Bill Belichick's New England Patriots.

After missing practice due to his hip injury, Tyreek was back to practice the field with his team on Thursday.

Latest update on Tyreek Hill injury: As per recent reports, Hill revealed that he will be playing against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

