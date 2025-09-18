Tyrod Taylor or Carson Wentz: Which QB should I start in Fantasy Football Week 3?

Two backup quarterbacks will get their first start of the 2025 season this Sunday: Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz.

Taylor fills in for the New York Jets as starter Justin Fields was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion that he suffered in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Wentz will be filling in for JJ McCarthy, who is expected to be sidelined for the next 2-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Let's take a look at each quarterback's fantasy projections and what to expect from them in their first starts this season:

Tyrod Taylor vs Carson Wentz: Who should you start?

Tyrod Taylor fantasy outlook for Week 3

Tyrod Taylor faces a 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that has played solid football through two games.

Through the air, Tampa Bay has given up just 471 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor played a solid game when filling in for Fields last Sunday (7/11, 56 yards, 1 TD, 21 rushing yards), but he will have a lot on his shoulders and could take time to adapt to the offense before he settles in.

Carson Wentz fantasy outlook for Week 3

It will be backup vs. backup this Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings face the Cincinnati Bengals, as Jake Browning fills in for an injured Joe Burrow.

The Vikings will also be without running back Aaron Jones in Carson Wentz's first start. He seems to have a better matchup than Fields as the Bengals' defense has given up 539 passing yards and four touchdowns in two games.

Tyrod Taylor vs Carson Wentz final verdict

Tyrod Taylor or Carson Wentz fantasy outlook for Week 3

Our free "Who Should I Start" tool predicts a very unproductive Sunday in fantasy for both Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz. The projector has each quarterback scoring under nine fantasy points, with Wentz (8.8 points) edging Taylor (7.4) by 1.4 points.

Both Taylor and Wentz will have tough challenges getting their first starts of the season on Sunday, and with that being said, despite the projector thinking Wentz will have more fantasy points, Taylor may be the safer bet.

Taylor is much more of a dual-threat quarterback than Wentz, and he showed that, ruhsing for seven yards a carry in just the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills when he filled in for Justin Fields.

With the quarterbacks being projected to such low points, all it would take is a long run or a touchdown run from Taylor to potentially outscore Wentz in fantasy points. Taylor should be the safer start.

